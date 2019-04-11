This might be the best selection of free apps we’ve seen all week, so if you’ve been waiting to snag some apps you might use frequently, be sure to scroll down and see all seven of the paid apps that are free for a limited time. And, as always, don’t forget to check yesterday’s list for any apps that stayed free.

3DPro Camera

Normally $7.99.

Just one Tap to Record 3D Videos by 3DPro – without any Rendering Time (Live Rendering) ready to save after recorded, and show on VR Glasses or you 3D TV and share it on whatever you want. Tips for Get Perfect 3D Videos: – Moving the your Device while Recording “auto-processes” works to know and handle the scene better than stability of the scene. Next update we will enable the program to process and know the movement of objects automatically “without require moving the Device” *Stay Toned as soon as possible for update for more stability and smoother with recording video: – auto-tracing objects for real detect. (Current with Motion Detect (Gyroscope))

Binoculars

Normally $0.99.

This is the REAL THING with true 32x Photo-Quality Zoom and one-tap access to Satellite Aerial View of your location. Binoculars by i4software is the ONLY Binoculars app on the app store that uses the full photo resolution of your iOS device (up to 12MP for iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7s, 7s Plus, 8, X, XS, XR and XSMax and iPad Pro and 8MP for other iOS devices to deliver the very best possible real-time zoom enlargement. Other apps simply blow up the video preview without active stabilization resulting in terrible picture quality. Binoculars actually processes the full resolution photo sensor as fast as possible and then crops in on that full resolution photo image resulting in a much higher quality enlargement and a much more useful image. Why pack binoculars when they can now be a part of your phone? Zoom in up to 32x (on iPhone 7 Plus) and up to 16x on other devices for a closer look at nature, sporting events, or someone in the distance—you can even take a high-resolution photo while in zoom mode. From i4software, creators of Vizzywig, Flashlight and Fast Camera! • Binoculars incorporates GPS technology and displays your location on the map, shows your latitude and longitude coordinates, and remembers the exact location of your pictures. • Binoculars’ simple user-interface makes it fast and easy to use for all ages. • Includes Google Cardboard mode in landscape orientation.

MathEdge Division

Normally $2.99.

To learn long division with a step-by-step guide, there’s no other app like MathEdge! Features: – Division step-by-step guide – Division flash cards 1-9 – Choose between two levels of difficulty – Learn and practice remainders – Caters to both left and right handed children – Includes audio instructions – Great for classrooms or at home • Test your child with a set of division flash cards to exercise and improve their math smarts. • Choose between a right-handed or left-handed layout for ease of use. • Show your child how to properly arrive at each answer with a guided step-by-step experience that teaches valuable math skills.

MyTracks

Normally $4.99.

▪ Do you want to track your outdoor activities? ▪ Do you need to navigate to waypoints? ▪ Do you want to store your favorite destinations? No login or account required, just turn it on and go! MyTracks is a professional app for getting GPS data when you are going out (eg. Walking, jogging, driving, bicycling and etc). It’s such a technical solution application based on its high precision instruments. MyTracks takes the data from the GPS sensor and uses it to determine all of the different statistics to track, including geographic data and velocity calculations. Adaptive: ⊹ Great for hiking offline, running, walking, and biking to track your route! ⊹ Great for photographers who need to track location data for their pictures! ⊹ Great for hunters and fishermen who need to store specific locations! ⊹ Great for military navigational applications! Features: ⊹ Track • Track your location/route of your activity • Store favorite locations • Import/Export CSV, GPX, KML, KMZ format. • Take GPS static observations to average current location for more accurate waypoints • Easily navigate to waypoints with the waypoint guide on the compass • Add fully editable waypoints on the fly to your current track either manually or from you favorite locations • Add a vector as a waypoint with angle and distance • Convert between four sets of coordinates (Decimal, DMS, MGRS, UTM) anytime • Glide Ratio is viewable and tracked during recording • Use degrees or mils for the compass • Add MGRS Grid overlay to map • Create routes to follow manually before you start your track • GPS Tracks uses WGS84 datum • Long term recording till battery run out ⊹ History • View your track on the map with the ability to replay the route • View detailed statistics of the track • View the waypoints saved with each track • Change track color Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Orderly – Simple to-do lists

Normally $0.99.

It is a nice and incredibly easy to use to-do list app, that features a breath-taking interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with “Location Based Reminders”, so that the users never miss a to-do task at a particular location. With the unique visual layout, you can get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. The App is now updated with great features like “Fast Cloud Sync”, that instantly syncs all the to-do lists across devices, ’Today Items’ view, ‘Due Items’, Email Backup, as well as ‘Automatic backup’ of all data on cloud. Key Features 1. Visual interface and layout, provides absolute ease for managing errands and chores. 2. Create unlimited Folders(Categories) to categorize multiple to-do lists under each of them. 3. ’Today items’ view enables you to quickly check of items that are due only today, across all categories. 4. Location based reminders, alerts you of a to-do at a particular location. 5. Email backup and Automatic backup, provides a secure backup of all your data on the cloud. 6. Create Recurring to-dos. 7. Powerful search within a folder or across all folders. 8. Easily re-order items, undo completed items on Today items as well as list notes. 9. ‘Due Items’ folder shows the items that are past due beyond this date. 10. ’New List’ button allows to quickly add a new note instantly from any folder. * * GESTURES * * # Pinch to zoom out. # Swipe left to delete to-do task # Long press to delete or drag and drop to move a to-do list to a different priority # Drag and Drop on the “New” icon to create a copy. # Drag and drop on the “Flip” icon to move it to another folder.

PhotoMapper: GPS EXIF Editor

Normally $1.99.

“PhotoMapper: GPS EXIF Editor” is an essential app for anyone who wants to keep their iOS Photo library organized by places where photos were taken. All photographers who store photos in their iOS Photos library and use geo-tags for systematization could be upset with lost geo-tag information due to using DSLRs or getting these photos from friends. Just add this info with our app and keep your geo-tag system in a consistent state. Also “PhotoMapper: GPS EXIF Editor” is useful for people who want to protect their personal privacy. When you share your photos on social networks or send via email, the geo location information – where the photo was taken, is shared as well. If you are concerned about your personal privacy and would like to share photos without any mark of location in EXIF metadata PhotoMapper is able to remove it. No in-app purchases, it’s a universal app, which you buy once by and can use on all your iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch). Thanks for all feedback! Please leave a 5 star review if you are happy with PhotoMapper :) ** FEATURES: ** – Location info of your photos will be always correct and never missed – Easily add or modify location info of photos in your iOS Photo library with simple placing pin on map. Never missed this info if you use DSLR or by any other reason. – Prepare photos for social sharing with clear location info – Keep the original photo for you and create a copy without any mark of the GPS location info (Geotagging) in EXIF metadata for sharing with reinforce of your privacy. – Batch photo edition – Edit multiple photos in a few clicks the fast and easy way. Forget about single selection. – Find all photo with missed location info – Easily find all photos without location in one click

Pulse – Metronome & Tap Tempo

Normally $3.99.

Pulse is a sleek, minimalist, free pro metronome app with haptics and Bluetooth syncing for iPhone and Watch to help you keep a steady tempo and beat during practice. – Simple, intuitive interface – Tap for BPM – Playlists – Custom colors and click sounds – Tempo syncing across devices with Bluetooth – Haptic vibrations – Subdivisions – Time signatures – Background mode enabled – Watch support

