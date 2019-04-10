Watch scientists reveal the first-ever image of a black hole live

Well, the day is finally here. After centuries of wondering and developing technology capable of actually spotting a black hole, the international group of researchers that make up the Event Horizon Telescope project are ready to unveil their findings to the world.

Thankfully, the scientists know how big of a deal this is and have chosen to conduct simultaneous press conferences all around the world so that as many people can see and understand the findings as possible. The team is streaming its findings live, and you can watch the entire press conference right here.

The conference, which is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. EST, is expected to provide the first visuals of a black hole, giving us an idea of what the incredibly powerful objects look like.

The video window below will go live shortly before the event begins, so grab a (virtual) seat and enjoy:

The scientists of the Event Horizon Telescope have made some big promises about what is going to be revealed today. Most notably, the team pledged to provide a bounty of “audiovisual material” to help us all understand what we’re seeing.

The Event Horizon Telescope is a planet-wide network of individual telescopes working together to give researchers the power needed to peer deep into space. Imaging a black hole was never going to be easy, but the hype surrounding this announcement suggests that they’ve finally pulled it off.

We’ll have a roundup of all the most significant information shortly after the live stream wraps up, so if you miss some or even all of the press conference, it’ll be easy to catch up.