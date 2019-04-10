Hump day is here, but it doesn’t really matter what day it is, because we’re going to point you in the direction of a bunch of free apps on the App Store no matter what. And if the five apps below aren’t enough for you, you can always double check yesterday’s post and see if any of those are still free as well.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight

Normally $2.99.

Based on scientific research, the “7 Minute Workout” is a quick, simple and effective way to get in shape and stay in shape. Created for people with busy lives, the routine is designed by scientists to give you all the benefits of much longer workouts in just a little over 7 minutes. Researchers have selected 12 exercises that are performed for 30 seconds with 10 second rest intervals. This high-intensity training with little rest results in higher daily metabolism and is the equivalent of working out for over an hour – for only slightly longer than 7 minutes. This app takes this research-proven workout and guides you through the process. Besides the classic “7 Minute Workout” pack there are 3 modifications of this workout in this app: “Light Pack”, “Hard Pack” and “Superman Pack”. While changing workout routine helps to stimulate your body and keep exercising interest we have included those 3 packs that follow the same principles as original.You can unlock them either by making purchase, or get it for free by earning achievements. Key features: 35 exercises for every level with video and audio guidance View current exercise, time remaining and next exercise Detailed text and 3D animated video guide for each exercise Track your progress with weight monitor tool Activity tracking calendar Workout reminder Achievements list Share your workouts HealthKit integration P.S. To enable HealthKit integration you should switch on HealthKit feature in settings. IT’S TIME TO WORK OUT!!

Download 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight

Phawuo

Normally $0.99.

Phawuo is a monophonic virtual-analog synth with “dirty” oscillators. Good for bass sound and effects. It features: – Two special oscillators. Each one has two modes playing more rough (though antialiased waveforms with inharmonicity in higher pitches) or “cheezy” sound. Plays sawtooth / square waveform and is capable of pulse width modulation. – distortion and feedback ring modulation for each oscillator – 24 dB/octave state-variable filter (LP-BP-HP) – two ADSR envelopes for amplitude and filter – LFO to modulate the frequency and pulse width of oscillators’ waveforms – Effects section: two channels of delay + frequency shifter with feedback with some flexible routing. Also includes basic reverb – Precise parameter editing: tap and hold two fingers on the slider. – Audiobus support. Now you can stream live audio directly to other Audiobus-compatible apps! See http://audiob.us for more information. – Inter-App Audio support – Background audio support: enabled when connected to Audiobus and user switchable otherwise. – CoreMIDI support – virtual midi input

Download Phawuo

Phot.oLab – Photo & image edit

Normally $0.99.

With Phot.oLab you can add beautiful artwork, backgrounds, stickers & typography. Apply special filters, shapes, textures, photo effects & overlay masks to your favorite photos. Using the advanced adjustment module you can customize your pictures exactly how you want to look like. Brand new content including fonts, shapes, filters, overlays and much more added monthly! FEATURES: √ Typography – Add your favorite quote to your pictures from a beautiful collection of custom fonts – Resize & adjust the opacity of your text √ Stickers & artwork – Select your favorite artwork, stickers and overlay masks from a various collection and add them directly to your photos. – Adjust the opacity of your stickers & artwork √ Textures – Apply wonderful textures from a great collection. – Adjust the opacity of your textures – Rotate your textures to your desired position √ Shapes – Choose a shape to add to your photos – Adjust the opacity of your shapes – Change the color of them √ Professional Photo Filters – Use the best filters from a unique collection available √ Advanced Adjustment Module – Adjust your picture brightness, contrast, saturation and exposure from the most completed adjustment module. √ Other details – Select from 3 different themes to customize – Export your photos to directly to Photo Library

Download Phot.oLab – Photo & image edit

Remote Control for Mac

Normally $9.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Take full control over your Mac – use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard or launch any app from anywhere within your home. Tired of sitting on the couch, having to handle keyboard and mouse on your lap to control your media center Mac? Use Remote Control on your iPhone as a trackpad and keyboard to comfortably browse on the big screen TV. Using AirPlay Mirroring and an Apple TV, your Mac could be located anywhere in your home. Simply select your Apple TV from the list of available AirPlay devices and control your Mac from the comfort of your couch or bed. You can even start any app on your Mac, send your Mac to sleep, wake it up and perform many more useful actions to control your Mac remotely. All you need to do is download the Mac Helper application and connect your Mac and iOS device to the same WiFi. Remote Control will guide you through the simple setup process. AT A GLANCE – Control volume, playback and Airplay mirroring of your Mac; – Use your iOS device as a Mac trackpad and keyboard; – Launch and quit Apps on your Mac comfortably from your iOS device; – Control any app on your Mac using its menu; – Restart or shut down your Mac, change display brightness and many more useful actions; – Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love; – Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks; – 3 steps, under 30 seconds super easy setup.

Download Remote Control for Mac

Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder

Normally $2.99.

During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night it will make you very sleepy. Do not use while operating a machine, vehicle or star destroyer. ****** We can’t calm the storm. But the storm can calm us. Join us, over 1,000,000 relaxed Ladies and Gentlemen who immerse ourselves in realistic thunderstorms any time we wish to relax, focus, sleep or meditate. Join the Thunderspace revolution and experience the great benefits Thunderspace will bring to your busy life. Thunderspace’s spectacular 3D audio sound field reproduction technology delivers a realistic, high-quality open space sonic ambience over regular stereo headphones. How so? Think 3D glasses for 3D film. Left eye, right eye. Your brain combines these two images into a 3D image. The same principle works for sound: Left ear, right ear. Thunderspace audio is biomimetic: It reproduces the ambient sound field exactly the way you hear. As if you were there. With interaural time and level differences. The storm rumbles high above you, and the rain falls around you. Once you experience the transportive sonic ambience, you will never again want to go back to simple stereo. Precisely synchronized lightning flashes, frequent updates with new premium quality thunderstorms, a carefully crafted user interface, and highest quality recordings from Emmy-award winning nature sound recordist Gordon Hempton separate Thunderspace from all other relaxation apps. Thunderspace teleports your mind to a place far away from stress. Far away from the noise. So you can focus on your work, sleep better and relax.

Download Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder