‘Avengers: Endgame’ and all the other trailers to watch from this week

Marvel’s Captain Marvel may have just passed the $1 billion mark at the box office, but it’s time to focus on a different Captain Marvel hero this weekend — the one from DC that is now called Shazam.

If you want a break from all the superhero flicks, then you might as well turn your attention to a different genre altogether, and that’s horror, as Stephen King’s Pet Sematary also launches this week. Speaking of horror stories, we’ve got a bunch of trailers for scary movies, with the first Joker clip easily fitting in.

Annabelle Comes Home

“Sometimes it’s better to keep the Genie in the bottle,” they say. Only, in this case, we’re not talking about an actual Genie. This is a creepy story with creepy dolls. If you’ve seen any of the previous Annabelles, or similar horror stories, then Annabelle Comes Home is something you’ll want to see. I won’t, because I happen to be busy on June 28th when it premieres. Also, I hate horror stories with dolls.

Avengers: Endgame

This one doesn’t need any more introductions. We’ve talked about the new Special Look trailer at length. As a bonus, I’ve also included the brand new TV spot for Endgame below.





Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile

If you can’t exactly remember what Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is about, I’ll be happy to remind you: It’s the story of Ted Bundy, the serial killer. And what I want to see is Zac Efron’s take on this particular type of role. The biographical drama launches on May 3rd.

Joker

Speaking of exciting roles, I also can’t wait to see Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the iconic DC villain. We have a full trailer for Joker, which is set to premiere on October 4th. Oh, and did I mention this looks incredibly creepy?

J.T. LeRoy

J.T. LeRoy is a different kind of biography, telling the story of a young woman who pretended to be a celebrated author, her sister-in-law, for six years. The film is doomed to be ignored in cinemas, opening on Endgame day, but it’s got a great cast, and that might convince you to watch it later.

My Spy

A spy movie starring Dave Bautista and Ken Jeong? I’m in. Because My Spy isn’t the spy story you’d expect from Bautista. It’s a comedy/family film set to launch later this year.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

And just like that we’re back to a new horror title: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. It doesn’t have freaky dolls or anything like that, but there’s plenty of monsters, so horror fans might want to jot this title down. Scary Stories launches on August 9th.

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Shaun the Sheep is back in Farmageddon, and this time around they’ll have to deal with an alien visiting the farm. Think of it as a Lilo and Stitch, or E.T. kind of movie. But animated, and with lots and lots of sheep.

The Dead Don’t Die

What is dead may never die! Wait, wrong show. The Dead Don’t Die is a zombie story featuring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, and Selena Gomez. Yeah, you’re right to think it already sounds like a different version of Zombieland, but this horror comedy does have potential.