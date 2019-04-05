Elon Musk helped fix a Grammy Award-winning artist’s Tesla via Twitter

It’s safe to say that Elon Musk loves Twitter more than your average CEO. On frequent occasion, Musk will fire off a tweetstorm, engage with fans and critics alike, and even share a meme here and there. Of course, Musk’s affinity for Twitter can sometimes be problematic, with Musk late last year finding himself the target of an SEC lawsuit after he tweeted that he had “funding secured” with respect to a plan to take Tesla private. Funding had, in fact, not been secured and the entire fiasco ended with a settlement that saw Musk slapped with a $20 million fine and Musk stepping down as chairman of the board.

As far as problematic tweeting goes among tech CEOs is concerned, it doesn’t get much worse than that. Still, sometimes Musk uses his Twitter powers for good. To this point, Musk recently used the magic of Twitter to help troubleshoot some Tesla troubles that Grammy-award winning singer Sheryl Crow was having with her car.

The problem began on Wednesday when Crow noticed that the touchscreen on her center console was black and wouldn’t turn on. So there Crow was, stuck in a parking lot when all she wanted to do was have some fun and drive away. With a seemingly faulty display, Crow turned to the Internet for help and fired off the following tweet:

Help! Who knows what to do when your @Tesla screen goes black and the reset doesn’t work? Return it and get your money back?? #Tesla #stuckinaparkinglot — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 3, 2019

The tweet eventually reached Musk who realized that the problem wasn’t a faulty display but rather a settings issue.

“Change your screen preference from night mode to auto,” Musk responded via a tweet of his own. “Night mode with 0% brightness is actually too dark during the day. This is ultimately our fault. We will update our software so that 0% brightness is always usable relative to ambient conditions.”

And so there you have it. Elon Musk. A modern-day hero.

It’s worth noting that Crow, in a pair of subsequent tweets, indicated that she loves her Tesla and remains a fan of the car and the company.

Problem solved! LOVED all of your creative responses. Best one was suggesting my kids take a look… which would have been helpful since my kid was the one who changed the settings / caused it to go black in the first place! I knew I should have interrupted school… — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 3, 2019

Also, for the haters: I love my @Tesla, and have very few problems. I got the basic model, nothing overly fancy, and it was cheaper than my minivan! — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 3, 2019