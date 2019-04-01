Less than four weeks from today, Avengers: Endgame will finally hit theaters around the world and bring us what will undoubtedly be an epic conclusion to Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Infinity War ended with what may very well be the greatest cliffhanger in any movie from our generation, and people are dying to see how the Avengers will respond after Thanos completed his life’s mission and wiped out half of all life in the known universe with a single snap of his fingers. Will the remaining heroes finally defeat the mad Titan? Will they find a way to travel back in time and resurrect their fallen comrades as well as everyone else who turned to dust when Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet? Only the actors and production team involved with making Avengers: Endgame know for certain, but a flurry of leaks and spoilers have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

We know that there is going to be some serious heartbreak in Avengers 4. In fact, someone who worked on the movie accidentally confirmed that at least one main character will die at some point in the movie. We also recently got confirmation in the second Endgame trailer that many of the remaining heroes will travel to the Quantum Realm, which will likely play a huge role in helping the Avengers triumph over Thanos. How do we know? Because the trailer shows the Avengers marching in new Quantum suits just like the one Hank Pym wore to travel to the Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Now, thanks to a big leak from one of Marvel Studios’ partners, several other spoilers we’ve seen recently have been proven to be genuine. It should go without saying at this point, but note that some major Avengers: Endgame spoilers follow below, so don’t read any further if you want to avoid them.

Earlier on Monday we shared a series of recent leaks that might have just proven that a massive collection of Avengers: Endgame spoilers from earlier this year is actually real. That leak supposedly spoiled a number of big plot point from the movie, but it was from 11 months ago so most people thought there could be no way it was legitimate. In recent weeks, however, we’ve seen leak after leak that firm up many of the details offered in that original post from last year. And now, a big new leak offers even more evidence that those earlier spoilers were accurate.

Marvel news blog MCU Cosmic has posted a series of images and details covering a number of official LEGO toy sets that have been released in partnership with Marvel for Avengers: Endgame. Marvel and Disney often partner with LEGO to release official toy sets based on characters and scenes from new movies, and such is the case with Endgame. Now, we have seen an instance or two in the past where LEGO sets have themes that aren’t actually in the accompanying movie (namely the Mandarin set tied to Iron Man 3), but it would have to be a pretty tremendous coincidence for new Endgame toy sets to be based on scenes we’ve already seen spoiled several times.

Let’s take a look at the biggest spoilers from the new LEGO sets that are already available for sale:

76123 – Captain America: Outriders Attack

This $19.99 set has 167 pieces and it confirms that the Avengers will indeed do battle with Thanos’s army of Outriders, as we saw leaked last week. But this set is nothing compared to the next one.

76131 – Avengers Compound Battle

That’s right, there’s a 699 piece Avengers Compound Battle LEGO set that will be released for $99.99, and this is definitely the biggest spoiler of the bunch. Among other things, it tells us that the big Thanos battle at Avengers HQ is real. We can also see that the Outriders will be there, further supporting that huge earlier leak that told us the Avengers are working on an Infinity Gauntlet of their own in Endgame, and Thanos will try his best to stop them. We can also see from this set that Hulk will overcome his crippling case of stage fright in Avengers 4.

Other LEGO sets include 76124 – War Machine Buster (362 pieces, $34.99), 76125 – Iron Man Hall of Armor (524 pieces, $59.99), and 76126 – Avengers Ultimate Quinjet (838 pieces, $79.99). Images of those sets can be seen below.