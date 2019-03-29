Before you disappear into the weekend, we’ve got one last roundup of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. And you’ll definitely want to dig into this one because there are a bunch of fun games to enjoy while you relax this weekend. There are also still a few freebies left in yesterday’s roundup if you missed it — we’re stuck on level 32 in btw – puzzle maze, so we need your help! Once you’re done going through yesterday’s post, you’ll find six fresh new iOS apps down below.

Yeti Pie

Normally $0.99.

Transport your stolen pizza through the woods. Don’t drop it! Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Yowie, Yeti… whatever you call them, you know what they are, and you’re probably aware that they steal food, such as a pie cooling on a windowsill. Yeti Pie is the adventure the stolen pies take through the forest. Play by yourself to relax, or sign in to Game Center and out-pie your friends.

Grocery/Shopping List Pro

Normally $2.99.

The easiest and best way to manage your shopping lists on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Preloaded with over 330 top used food items in this ultimate food list database. Or you can add your own custom grocery items so that you can create personalized lists quickly and accurately. All products are saved locally to your phone so there is no need for an internet connection. There is also the ability to share your lists via text, email or messenger app with the touch of a button. Keep family members in the loop and share easily with everyone. Beautifully designed and made for quick access. Perfect for grocery or shopping lists, ensures that you will never miss an item on your shopping list again. Saves you: * Time: a well-planned list updated in real time saves precious minutes and hours in a store. * Money: when you know what to buy you’re safe from spontaneous purchases and waste. * Zen – you will be happier without the frustration caused by double purchases or forgotten items * Environment: paper shopping lists are made of trees. Our list is made of code which is environmentally friendly. Bring your shopping list to the next level and make shopping a whole lot easier. Shopping How much is your time worth? Save money, time and energy with the Shopping List Pro app.

Alien Shooter – Survive

Normally $0.99.

This is a SPECIAL version of the legendary Alien Shooter game, created upon the numerous gamers’ requests from all over the world!

Try Survive mode, gain top results, share your achievements using Game Center and compete with the others across the Globe. “With a wonderful array of weapons, non-stop action, splendid graphics, eerie music and a wonderful adventure setting, Alien Shooter is a game that delivers on every front.” – Game Tunnel Deserted military complex. Hordes of merciless creatures. Here you are. Your mission is simple – clear the base so there are just dead monsters’ corpses left around. – Enjoy user friendly control schemes with auto-aim option available!

– stand up to the huge crowds of monsters appearing on one screen at a time

– level up, try out superhuman fighting abilities in an intense battle

– corpses of the monsters eliminated do not disappear – check out what happens at the end!

– compete with the gamers from all over the world use Game Center! Mow them down and stay alive! REVIEWS: – “A thoroughly enjoyable game, I totally recommend it.” – binaryjoy.co.uk – “It’s hard to stop once you start.” – AG.ru – “All in all, I highly recommend Alien Shooter, especially if you loved the old Doom by ID’s because, although substantially different, they share the same frenzy and the same immediacy of play. Definitely a great title.” – retrogaminghistory.com “Step forward Alien Shooter, which in the absence of any empirical studies, I’m happy to stake has a higher body count than all the Dooms, Dukes and Gauntlets put together. It’s also a bloody good game with an arsenal of weapons any FPS would be proud of.” – PC Zone Magazine CUSTOMER REVIEWS: by earthcreator

a really good game, totally old school and totally classic by Alien Gonzo

Alien Shooter is the best! It is full of action and it just keeps coming at you, you can hardly stop playing until you complete the game. The harder it gets the more you will try. by I Ain’t Afraid of No Aliens

Alien Shooter is a MUST HAVE for people who can stand a ‘little’ bit of gore, blood, bodies and a horror scene. by Gaming Grownup

Go Ahead – Have Some Grownup Fun.

Have you ever felt yourself like machine? A killing machine. Have your muscles ever been so tensed it’s hard to breathe? Could you imagine being a single whole with your powerful gun?

Duck Warfare

Normally $0.99.

A game by Kenny Park. The GÜSCO (pronounced goose-co) corporation is trying to take your park! Join forces with over 20 ducks and fight for your home in the quackiest game ever! FEATURES:

• Simple controls for anyone to pick up and play

• 24 ducks to unlock and fight with, each with unique attacks and animations

• 5 Areas with 40 different unique enemies

• Playful cartoon graphics

• 5 viewmaster-style comics

• Easy to learn, but hard enough for less casual players to enjoy

• Achievements

• No In App-Purchases!

• No Ads!

Skull Maze

Normally $4.99.

Skull Maze is the most exclusive game on the app store. Only you will be able to have the privilege to play and no one you know will be able to claim that. How far can you reach? – Addictive and mind bending.

– Exclusive club.

– Played by royalty and celebrities.

– Full Game Center integration.

– Has been know to get into VIP sections at airport lounges and clubs just by showing the app icon.

– Challenge friends to beat your high score if they can afford it.

Trance X

Normally $1.99.

Trance X.

Reach the top if there is any… • Custom made Music, Art and Code by Arcana Art.

• iPhone X , iPhone Xs , iPhone Xs Max Support.

• Super optimised loading time.

• Super optimised app size.

• Apple exclusive game.

• No 3:rd party code used

• Apple Metal 1 & Metal 2 support

• No ads.

• 60+ fps.

• Game Center Leaderboard. IOS 11 or iOS 12 Required for best gaming experience.

