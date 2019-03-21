Brand new leak teases one of the key ‘Avengers: Endgame’ meetings we’re dying to see

In about a month, Avengers: Endgame will deliver the epic conclusion of The Infinity Saga, and we already know what to expect from it. The Avengers will win “whatever it takes,” because Doctor Strange already told us they would win. Sure, some may die and/or retire, but the MCU will be safe again. But no matter what happens in Avengers 4, no matter how complicated the plot will be, and no matter how much heartache we’re in for, we do want to see two key meetings taking place. And now we have a massive leak that seems to confirm one of these moments.

The scene we’ve been dying to see in Infinity War, the first time Tony Stark and Steve Rogers meet after what happened at the end of Civil War, never happened. Each hero fought Thanos, but they did it in different places, and they never got to speak to each other. That’s probably one of the emotional events of Endgame, and it’ll happen relatively early in the movie. After all, we do know that Captain Marvel arrives at the Avengers compound in the days following the simultaneous Titan and Wakanda battles and that the Benatar will reach earth at some point after that.

The second scene concerns a different pair of heroes, Hulk and Thanos. Infinity War opened with the two giants fighting, with Hulk being at the receiving end of a beating to remember. The rematch is undoubtedly coming soon, even if Hulk has been hiding for the most part in Infinity War. As you can see in the image below, toy makers are already selling a Hulk & Thanos bobble-heads pack, which teases the epic fight that’s coming in Endgame.

The set, which is an exclusive Barnes & Noble product, feature the Hulk of Endgame. As you can easily see, Hulk’s wearing the special armor that we saw in previous toy leaks, but also in the second Endgame trailer. Even though the Russo brothers will tell you that toys do not always tell the whole story, this particular leak can’t be easily disputed. Hulk is coming back, and he’ll wear one of those fancy white armors. And unless he’s holding hands with Thanos behind that sticker, these two are probably going to fight it out again.

As for Thanos, he’s in full battle gear here, complete with helmet and Infinity Gauntlet.

The same leaker also shared a Captain America bobblehead which will be a Hot Topic exclusive.

Additionally, the new Avengers figurines above have also been leaked. We’re looking at two different sets featuring two heroes each. Captain America teams up with Captain Marvel, while Thor is paired with Rocket Raccoon.

What’s interesting here is that Thor and Rocket both have the same white Avengers suits, which is something we’re yet to see in trailers. So far, Marvel only showed a few of the heroes wearing the new armor, but neither Thor or Rocket were included in the scene.

Also interesting is Hasbro’s color choice for Captain America’s suit. He’s wearing a costume that has a lot of blue in it. Maybe too much blue?

Finally, the same set will also include a Hulk figurine dressed in new Avengers uniform.