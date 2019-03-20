New leaks give us our best look at the camera phone set to dethrone the iPhone XS and Galaxy S10

The next iPhone XS and Galaxy S10 challenger will launch in less than a week in Paris, France, but we already know almost everything about it. As part of the P30 series, the Huawei P30 Pro is confirmed to deliver camera features that aren’t available on the iPhone XS and Galaxy S10 — specifically, a hybrid 10X zoom made possible by a periscope camera system. We’ve also learned the specs of the phone, saw plenty of press renders, and checked out the purported European prices for the new series. But now we have even better images to show you, as well as new teasers and an actual hands-on video.

A steady source of leaks, MySmartPrice scored the following images that show the P30 and P30 Pro flagships side by side. The press renders tell us that both phones feature triple-lens cameras on the back, but the P30 Pro will have a different camera setup, with the periscope lens sitting at the bottom of the module. The phone also features a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor under the flash.

Image Source: MySmartPrice

The P30 Pro has an all-screen design with a water drop notch and curved edges, while the P30 should come with a flat screen. The handsets will also have in-display fingerprint sensors, but they’ll probably be optical ones instead of ultrasonic like the Galaxy S10. Samsung, however, is rumored to be supplying the OLED screens for Huawei’s new flagships.

Image Source: MySmartPrice

Both devices should be available in color combinations similar to what Huawei has done with the P20, including Twilight, Aurora, and Black options.

On top of these press renders, someone posted a brief hands-on video on YouTube showing the P30 phone in action, and revealing the device will have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Pro, meanwhile, will lack a dedicated audio port.

Huawei posted more teaser videos on YouTube to show off the camera capabilities of the P30 phones, including low-light photography (above) and improved zoom (below). Huawei apparently can’t wait to tell the world how excellent its new camera is. That said, the company was also involved in a photo-related scandal last week when it teased the phone’s zoom features using photographs that were captured with a DSLR camera rather than a Huawei phone. Huawei said later it obtained the licenses to the original images, and the images were just “artistic renditions of said features.”

Also of note, Huawei is expected to launch a new Watch GT smartwatch alongside the new phones, as seen in the renders above.