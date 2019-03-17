A monster leak on Friday seemed to deliver believable Avengers: Endgame plot details until Redditors figured out that the post was being continuously updated through March. That’s why the post contained so much accurate information from Captain Marvel, including credits scenes that tie the film to Avengers 4, as well as details about Endgame footage that Disney showed a few days ago. Then, on Saturday, we found an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) thread on Reddit that a supposed former Endgame crew member started, which offered many details about the film’s plot.

The new Redditor was partially verified but seemed to be a bit confused about how to use Reddit, which made piecing together the information a rather daunting task. Once you dive into Reddit, however, there’s no turning back unless you’ve got a special Quantum Realm suit, and that’s how I found a much older Endgame plot spoiler that seems to match the newest leak. As was the case before, massive spoilers follow below, assuming the information is accurate. It’s too late for me, but you can still save yourself from ruining the surprise if you turn back now.

The new details

In case you haven’t read the first part of the story, make sure you check it at this link. Since then, the Redditor has returned to the original post to provide additional bits of information. For example, he confirmed that Hulk loses an arm at some point in the movie and that it grows back. He also said Gamora is somehow resurrected and all the Guardians survive Endgame.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Thanos apparently doesn’t die as was initially hinted, but he does get “the crap beat out of him.” The Avengers will use the proton cannon against him in the final battle, likely the one we saw in Infinity War, to slow Thanos down, and it’s War Machine who wields it. “That’s why his new suit is bulky,” the Redditor said. Thanos is apparently impressed by Captain Marvel’s fighting, but the Avengers will need “brains, strength, and planning” to beat the Titan. “Spider-Man plays a big roll in the fight” as well, he said.

The leaker also said that time travel scenes are actually in the second trailer:

Ok, remember when Thor was floating in the air and looking at his hammer that was them resetting the Wakanda fight and when they showed the scene when a ship was flying over a lit up city skyline that also was a time travel scene with Cap, Tony, and Ant-Man while the other distract Thanos.

Finally, he posted a longer comment about the first half of the movie and made a new post where he says it’s actually the first quarter of the film he’s discussing. Here’s that comment, edited for clarity:

First half of the movie is the remaining Avengers and newcomers reuniting to discuss the situation at hand and to come up with a plan. Ant-Man rants on about the Quantum Realm and quantum energy and how he wasn’t affected by the snap because of laws of quantum physics. He also tells them he ran into a guy in the quantum realm who helped him get home to the right time that guy being Doctor Strange. Captain Marvel eager to get a piece of Thanos flashes her power startling the Avengers. Thor’s tells them they need more muscle. Stark has a plan to give everyone suits to survive in the Quantum Realm and outer space. Stark, Ant-Man, and Captain America head into the Quantum Realm while the others seek help from remaining survivors of Wakanda, mainly Shuri, to seek help on repairing Vision. Banner also tags along going to Wakanda. Rocket, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Nebula, and Thor head into space to look for Valkyrie and other Asgardians.

The older leak

This brings me to an older leak, one that was posted on 4chan at some point last May by the same person who posted accurate information about Infinity War well ahead of the film’s premiere. In case you want to check out the accuracy of that Infinity War leak, see the following image, which shows exactly what was posted on 4chan and when it happened. You’ll notice several inconsistencies, but the major Infinity War plotlines are still there. That means the person has had access to Marvel scripts in the past, even if they were dummy scripts that contained some fake info.

Image Source: Reddit

Fast-forward to May 2018, and someone saved all the new Endgame information and brought it over to Reddit, where it’s still available. Check it out in full below — we’ve emphasized all the parts that match the new theory we covered earlier in this post.

Iron Man reassembles the Avengers and decides to build his own Infinity Gauntlet to undo everything that Thanos did. They recruit Ant-Man to help them travel through time and space using the Quantum Real to retrieve the Infinity Stones from different time periods. Thanos finds out about their plans and becomes hellbent on stopping them. The movie revolves around the relationship between Captain America and Iron Man. At one point, Captain America and Thor fight Thanos. Timeline alterations have restored Mjolnir, and Cap wields it against Thanos to allow the others to escape and is killed holding Thanos off. At one point, Hawkeye must protect the unfinished Stark Gauntlet from Thanos’ minions. He plays an ‘instrumental’ role in Thanos’ defeat. Thor’s subplot centers on him assembling an army to challenge Thanos. Captain Marvel joins him. Hulk’s subplot centers on Banner and Hulk finally merging to become Professor Hulk. He is the one that ultimately wields the Stark Gauntlet against Thanos, losing his arm in the process. Nebula’s subplot centers on her efforts to redeem herself. At one point, she fights her murderous past self. Several MCU movies are revisited and retconned (probably not permanently), such as the Avengers retrieving the Power Stone creating a timeline where the Guardians of the Galaxy never came together. There’s a pivotal scene between Doctor Strange and a fully CGI character being shot on a secret location, with a skeleton crew, and which takes up a sizeable portion of the budget. Only two of the original Avengers (Cap, Stark, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow) meant to survive the movie. Cap dies. The title was AVENGERS: INFINITY GAUNTLET at one point, but it might be changed after Zoe Saldana accidentally leaked it.

As you can see above, there are plenty of similarities between these two leaks, which obviously increases the likelihood that they’re accurate. Of course nothing has been confirmed, but if any of this is indeed true, we’re about to see the heartbreaking death of Captain America in Endgame.