Apple announces WWDC 2019 will kick off on June 3

Apple today confirmed that WWDC 2019 will kick off on Monday, June 3 and will run through Friday, June 7. Per usual, we can expect Apple at WWDC this year to unveil updated versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS. Apple’s developer conference this year will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

“WWDC 2019 will deliver the latest Apple news from the keynote stage and celebrate the breakthrough work of developers who are creating new experiences in areas including machine learning, augmented reality, health and fitness, and more.” Apple’s press release reads in part. “This year’s program will feature technical sessions, hands-on labs and guest speakers to provide Apple’s existing developer community and the next generation of app developers with the knowledge and tools to help turn their next great idea into reality.”

Of course, the main attraction at WWDC this year will likely be iOS 13. Given that iOS 12 last year was something of a Snow Leopard update that focused on improving system performance, iOS 13 should introduce a number of compelling new features. Though we haven’t heard much about iOS 13 thus far, a few of the more intriguing rumors include a tweaked home screen and, at long last, a Dark Mode option.

Though not a game-changer, we’ve also seen reports that iOS 13 will finally address one of the more annoying aspects of iOS: the obtrusive volume HUD. Other rumors we’ve seen relay that iOS 13 on the iPad will introduce a revamped files app and a revamped Photos app.

Given how little we’ve heard about impending updates to watchOS and macOS, we can only hope that Apple has some big surprises in store for us come June 3. And if we’re lucky, maybe we’ll even get some interesting new hardware announcements as well.