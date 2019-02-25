Microsoft will reportedly announce two next-gen Xbox consoles in June

The clearest indication yet that this console generation is winding down came last year when Sony revealed it would not be in attendance at E3 2019. This will mark the first time Sony has ever missed the show, and while that might put a damper on the excitement level for many gamers, it also creates an opening for Microsoft and Nintendo to steal the spotlight. And based on a new report, Microsoft will be taking full advantage of that opportunity.

Late last week, French video game news site JeuxVideo reported that Microsoft will unveil its next generation of Xbox devices at E3 2019. Expected to launch in 2020, it’s unlikely that we’ll get much (if anything) in the way of release and pricing information, but it will give Microsoft a chance to get a jump on the competition.

Rumors surrounding Microsoft’s follow-up to the Xbox One have been floating around the internet for months, with the latest reports claiming that the company plans to sell two game consoles next year. “Lockheart” (the codename for the more affordable of the two) will be slightly less powerful — like the Xbox One S — while still supporting all the same software, while “Anaconda” will be the Xbox One X equivalent of the next generation.

The JeuxVideo report also backs up several of the details we’ve heard previously, such as the fact that Lockheart will ditch the Blu-ray player altogether in favor of digital-only purchases, that both machines will feature solid state drives, and that the 2020 Xbox consoles will be fully backward compatible with Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Finally, JeuxVideo claims that Halo Infinite, which was announced at E3 2018, will be a launch title for the next Xbox in late 2020. Interestingly, the game will reportedly also be available on Xbox One and PC, as Microsoft is seeking to eliminate any boundaries between console generations going forward.