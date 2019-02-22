National Margarita Day 2019: All the best deals from across the country

It’s National Margarita Day 2019! What’s National Margarita Day, you ask? We’ll answer your question with two questions of our own: 1. Who the heck knows? 2. Who the heck cares? The bottom line is you can get killer deals on margaritas at tons of different restaurants across the country. You can even score deals on margarita essentials like blenders and margarita mix at a bunch of different retailers. There’s a good chance your local watering holes and neighborhood restaurants are running National Margarita Day 2019 deals of their own, and you should definitely ring them up to see what they have in store. If you want to know what restaurant chains and nationwide retailers have cooked up for Marg Day, Offers.com rounded up all the top deals for National Margarita Day 2019, and you can check them out below.

Abuelo’s: Get a selection of hand-crafted margaritas for $6.95 on National Margarita Day.

Applebee’s: If tequila just isn’t your thing, try the Applebee’s drink special of the month, a $1 hurricane with rum, passion fruit, orange, and black cherry and lime flavor.

Bahama Breeze: Celebrate National Margarita Day on Feb. 21 and 22 with $2.22 Classic margaritas. See details.

Blue Goose Cantina: Drink $5 house margaritas all day on Feb. 22.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex: Enjoy $6 House Margaritas during Happy Hour, 3 PM to close and all day on Sunday.

Chili’s: On Feb. 22, get these three margaritas for $5 each: The Cuervo Blue Margarita, Tropical Sunrise Margarita and Blueberry & Pineapple Margarita. See details. Plus, all month long enjoy the limited-time $5 Grand Romance Margarita, which features Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Fresh Sour and Pomegranate.

Chimy’s Cerveceria: Get $1 off margaritas on National Margarita Day.

Chuy’s: Enjoy drink specials all day on Feb. 22. Featured options include the Frozen Blackberry ‘Rita, Top Shelf Skinny ‘Rita, Pink Cadillac and Corona and Pacifico.

Cyclone Anaya’s: The original jumbo margarita will be $5 on National Margarita Day.

Dos Caminos: All day long on Feb. 22, try the featured Kiwi Coconut margarita.

El Bolero: Get house margaritas for $5 all day long on Feb. 22.

Kohl’s: Need a blender or glassware to concoct and serve the perfect margarita? Blenders from Calphalon, Ninja and Oster as as much as $30 off. Plus, use this promo code to get a discount on orders over $100.

Mad Mex: House margarita specials on Feb. 22 include 12-oz. margaritas for $3, 5-oz.-margaritas for $5 and 22-oz. margaritas for $7.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Get $6 flavored margaritas (including original, strawberry, raspberry, ginger, peach, mango, and blue moon) and $5 Hornitos shots on Feb. 22. See details. If you’d rather celebrate at home, Margaritas offers a Take-Home Margarita Kit, complete with tortilla chips, a pint of salsa, a half pint of guacamole and a quart of Margaritas Squeeze (its signature margarita mix).

Margaritaville Restaurant: Enter to win the Pitcher Perfect giveaway (entries accepted through Feb. 28) for a chance to win a Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker with salt rimmer and a $100 Margaritaville gift card. See details.

Max & Erma’s: Celebrate with $2 margaritas and $1 chips and salsa available all day February 22.

McCormick & Schmick’s: During happy hour on Feb. 22, get $6 Gold Margaritas.

Miller’s Ale House: Get House or Watermelon margaritas for $2.22 on Feb. 22. Upgrade to Patron for $1 more. Locations and times available vary by location and state. See details.

Ninety Nine Restaurants: Try a $4.99 House Cuervo Margarita, plus more margarita specials all day long Friday.

Ninja: Margarita Day presents the perfect opportunity to upgrade your blender. Choose whichever Ninja model fits your needs and get an instant 10% discount with this promo code.

On the Border: Get $4 1800 Gran ’Ritas through Feb. 22 plus 99 cent Meltdowns. Options include Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, Dekuyper Sour Apple or Well Gold Tequila. See details.

Taco Cabana: Celebrate National Margarita Day a day early with $4 Kickin’ Margaritas valid February 21 only. Plus, on Feb. 22 get $2 off any shareable.. And if you miss the holiday, they have Margarita Mondays with $3 lime margs for a limited time.

Tony Roma’s: – Save with $2 off Premium Romaritas and $4 Classic Romaritas from February 18-22.

Walmart: Order everything you need to enjoy margaritas at home, including chips, salsa and mixes via Walmart Grocery. New customers get $10 off orders over $50.

World Market: Find unique margarita mixes, glassware and pitchers and get an extra 10% off your order with this coupon code.