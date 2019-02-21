Ticket pre-sales for ‘Captain Marvel’ are beating several other superhero blockbusters

We already told you last month that advance ticket sales are setting up Captain Marvel to have a huge open once this latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives on March 8.

And the record pace of pre-sales is starting to come into even clearer focus, with advance sales for Captain Marvel beating those for five other Marvel titles — blowing past Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Deadpool, Doctor Strange and Ant-Man at those films’ same point in the Fandango sales cycle.

Fandango, which doesn’t reveal the actual sales figures, announced today that at this point in the sales cycle, Captain Marvel is also on track to be the ticket site’s third top pre-seller among MCU titles, after Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

“Captain Marvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe with a tone unlike any other Marvel movie,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “It’s one of the most unique superhero origin stories we’ve ever seen. With surging advance ticket sales, thanks partially to the positive critical reactions from this week’s first screenings, it’s clear that this ‘Cap’ has the right stuff when it comes to moviegoer appeal.”

Indeed. In our post last month about Captain Marvel presales, we noted the likelihood that Captain Marvel is headed for a more than $100 million opening as it introduce fans to the story of Carol Danvers in what will be the 21st addition to the MCU.

It’s also worth reiterating that excitement is apparently building up to a fever pitch for the film, which signals a new chapter on multiple fronts. This is an origin story about yet another hero, and the film will also help Disney start to build out the inventory for its upcoming Netflix rival, the new streaming service Disney+.

Once you catch the film in theaters after it opens March 8, it won’t be headed to Netflix at the end of its theatrical run. Disney has confirmed that this movie, Marvel’s first of the year, will be exclusively carried by Disney+. So if you miss it in theaters, you’ll have to check it out there if you want to see it, making this an important film for a variety of reasons, for both audiences and the team behind it.