You won’t believe how expensive the fully loaded Galaxy S10 version is going to be

It all started as a wild rumor a few months ago. Samsung would launch a Galaxy S10+ version with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, specs that no other Android phone can match right now. But more and more confirmations started coming in, as we got closer to Samsung’s Unpacked press conference. We saw a couple of price leaks from Europe, listing all Galaxy S10 versions including the 12GB/1TB model, as well as a benchmark leak in the past few weeks. The model would be significantly more expensive than other Galaxy S10 versions, those leaks said, and now we have a price leak from China that tells the same story.

Prominent leaker Evan Blass, who shared several Galaxy S10 press renders in the past few weeks, posted a screenshot that shows what the Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will cost in China:

According to the image, the handset will be priced at 10,000 yuan ($1,478), which is in line with previous price leaks. The same screenshot says the Galaxy S10+ with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of flash memory will cost 9,000 yuan ($1,330). The prices are almost in line with the European prices that leaked a few weeks ago, although the EU prices were even higher.

Prices will differ from market to market, as smartphone vendors have to factor in currency conversions and tax for many markets. But even so, the picture is pretty clear. You should be ready to drop extra cash if you want to buy the only phone in the world sporting 12GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage.

As with previous Galaxy S launches, Samsung will surely offer you various perks for preordering the phone as early as possible, with a recent rumor saying that the new Galaxy Buds wireless earphones will be offered for free during preorders. Also, Samsung already kicked off a reservation system for the phone, and you’ll save more money if you trade-in your older handset.

All will be revealed later this week when Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10 series in San Francisco. Preorders are likely to start soon after the show, with in-store sales set for March 8th, according to recent reports.