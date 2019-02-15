Samsung just leaked the AirPods rival it made for the Galaxy S10

Samsung on Wednesday will unveil the Galaxy S10 in San Francisco, but the company will hardly have any secrets left for fans. This week alone we saw a bunch of press renders showing all three Galaxy S10 versions, we learned their commercial names, and we saw the full specs leak for each Galaxy S10 phone. To make matters worse, Samsung has now leaked a bunch of new devices that will likely launch alongside the Galaxy S10 series, including its latest answer to Apple’s AirPods.

We’ve known for quite a while now that Samsung planned to unveil new wearable devices soon, including the Galaxy Buds wireless earphones that the Galaxy S10 will be able to recharge wirelessly.

But thanks to Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app, which was just updated, we now know the Galaxy Buds are real.

First discovered by SamCentral, the app mentions three new products, including the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch, the Galaxy Fit/Fit e smart band, and the Galaxy Buds earphones.

New Samsung wearables. Samsung fucked up and uploaded the updated Galaxy Wearables APK. pic.twitter.com/RfUjRXk2Xu — SamCentral (@SamCentralTech) February 15, 2019

The Galaxy Buds are the most interesting of the three new gadgets, not just because wireless earphones are extremely popular right now, but also because rumor has it that Samsung will bundle the Galaxy Buds with the Galaxy S10 during preorders. A leak a few days ago said that Galaxy Buds would be offered free of charge with Galaxy S10 preorders in Russia. That’s the kind of promotion that Samsung could run in every market that’s getting the new phones next week, assuming the leak is accurate.

The Galaxy Wearable app did not reveal prices and availability details for the new products, but Samsung will probably announce them next week. The Galaxy S10 preorders should kick off after the Unpacked press conference with in-store sales to start on March 8th.