T-Mobile wants you to ‘break up’ with your carrier for its Valentine’s promotion

We told you last week about Verizon’s new BOGO (buy one get one free) offer that launched on Feb. 7, one week before Valentine’s Day. Now T-Mobile is getting in on the act, with a new promotion it’s actually launching the day before Valentine’s Day. It’s apparently going to be an annual tradition the company is calling “National Break Up with Your Carrier Day” that’s intended for consumers stuck “in a loveless relationship with their carrier.”

What this amounts to is T-Mobile actually rolling out two new offers. One of them gives you two unlimited lines and a pair of phones for $100 a month on T-Mobile Essentials with AutoPay after 24 monthly bill credits. Eligible handsets that are part of this offer include the T-Mobile REVVL, REVVL Plus, REVVL 2; the LG Aristo, Aristo 2 Plus, K20 Plus and Motorola E5 Play, among others. Alternatively, you can choose two lines of T-Mobile ONE and two smartphones for $130/month and get taxes and fees, T-Mobile’s “Netflix On Us” and other travel benefits included.

As the folks over at PhoneArena note, this offer basically gives you two handsets for $10 a month through payment plans. As far as the two lines, you’ll pay an additional $90 a month for those via T-Mobile Essentials, which includes unlimited talk, text and data.

Meanwhile, the second announcement as part of T-Mobile’s new tradition is that several handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, S9+ and Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will now be included in the #GetOutoftheRed promotion, which is a T-Mobile initiative that tries to make it easier to “break up” specifically with Verizon. As part of this, if you’re a Verizon customer with an eligible phone and want to switch to T-Mobile, the Un-Carrier will pay off up to $650 of what you owe to Verizon via a prepaid MasterCard. What’s more, you can keep your device to use on the T-Mobile network when you switch. You’ll need to sign up for a T-Mobile One Plus plan after you switch over, so you’ll still be paying $85 for a line of service, which is something to also be aware of.

Both of these new offers, meanwhile, will be available starting February 13. In keeping with the holiday theme, the company also said as part of the announcement Monday that it wants its social media followers to share funny break-up stories on Twitter. Use the hashtag #MyFunnyBreakUpStory, and on Valentine’s Day T-Mobile CEO John Legere himself will be giving out prizes like free phones in honor of his favorites.