We now have less than one month to wait until Samsung announces its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup for the first half of 2019. Included in the lineup, of course, is the completely redesigned Galaxy S10+ smartphone. We’re expecting at least three other phones to debut during Samsung’s big press conference next month; the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Lite will join the plus model, while the new Galaxy Fold with its foldable OLED screen is also expected to make an appearance on stage in San Francisco. As nifty as a foldable phone might be though, the Galaxy S10+ is still the smartphone we’re anticipating most eagerly.

As is the case with every smartphone launch these days, there really isn’t much left to be announced next month. Thanks to dozens upon dozens of leaks from sources with great track records, we already know almost all there is to know about the Galaxy S10 lineup. We know all about the phones’ specs, we’ve seen the new design Samsung will use on its higher-end S10 models, and we even know about a whole bunch of new features the company will introduce on its new Galaxy S lineup. Now, on top of all that, a fresh leak gives us out best look yet at the most hotly anticipated new Galaxy S10 model, the Galaxy S10+.

If everything we’ve heard so far pans out — and we have no reason to believe it won’t — the Galaxy S10+ is going to be an absolute beast of a smartphone. It’ll feature a massive 6.4-inch display with tiny little bezels around three sides and a slightly thicker bezel underneath. The dual selfie cameras will be found in an oblong hole cut out of the top-right corner of the phone, while the fingerprint sensor will be embedded beneath the screen inside the phone. According to rumors, the Galaxy S10+ will also feature up to 1TB of storage, up to 12GB of RAM, a new triple-lens camera system on the back, and either the Snapdragon 855 chipset or Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 running the show.

As for the phone’s design, it will maintain the same basic design identity Samsung has used in its Galaxy S series phones for a few years now. Unlike last year’s Galaxy S9, which was a spitting image of the Galaxy S8 that came before it, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will modernize the Infinity display design by dramatically improving the phones’ screen-to-body ratios. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and its thick bezels can be seen in the featured image at the top of this post, and it’s quite clear that the design is dated. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, meanwhile, fit perfectly among the nearly bezel-free phones we expect to see all year long in 2019.

We’ve seen several photos of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ leak at this point, but a new leak from this past weekend gives us what is undoubtedly our best look yet at Samsung’s next-generation flagship phablet. The photo was posted to the Chinese microblogging site Weibo on Sunday, and you can see it in all of its glory below.

As you can see, this new leak leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination. The crystal clear image shows the front side of Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy S10+, as we can tell by looking at the top-right corner of the phone. The oblong screen cut-out is unmistakable, and it houses two front-facing cameras instead of the single-lens camera that will be found in a round hole on the smaller Galaxy S10’s screen.

Unfortunately, this leaked photo also makes it clear that the bezels on the sizes of the screen are a bit thicker than we had seen in renders, and the chin bezel below the screen is a bit of an eyesore. Samsung apparently still doesn’t want to bear the cost of using Apple’s brilliant engineering trick to slim down that bottom bezel, or perhaps it would be too difficult to pull off with a display that’s curved on both sides. Despite all that, however, there’s still no question whatsoever that the Galaxy S10+ design is stunning, and it’s a tremendous step forward for the Galaxy S line.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10+ alongside two or three other Galaxy S10 models and the Galaxy Fold on February 20th. Three Galaxy S10 phones are then expected to be released a few weeks later in early March, while a 5G enabled Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Fold will likely hit store shelves sometime after that.