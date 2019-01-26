‘Detective Pikachu’ and all the new trailers you need to watch this week

Glass will probably own the box office for one more week, but if you’re looking for new flicks, we do have two new movies launching this week that should be on your radar: Serenity, featuring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, as well as a modern-day story of King Arthur called The Kid Who Would Be King.

As for new trailers, we have a few exciting new clips this week, including the new Pokemon Detective Pikachu trailer, a Shazam! teaser, a Netflix basketball flick, and a vile Zac Efron movie.

Darkness Visible

Set in India, Darkness Visible is a thriller with a touch of horror in it. Some sort of mysterious event is responsible for the death of Ronnie’s mother. Ronnie, you see, was raised in London and is apparently out of touch with the homeland of his parents, where, it turns out, similar killings have occurred in the past. The film will be out in select theaters and online on February 8th.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile

I’m only going to say this film’s title once — Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile — and I’ll refer to it as Vile henceforward. Now that we’ve agreed on that, I’ll have you know that Vile is perhaps the only Zac Efron movie I’ve ever wanted to see from the first trailer, because Efron plays Ted Bundy in this one, the Ted Bundy. It’s not a rom-com — it’s based on real-life events. Hence all the evilness in the title. Here’s our first look at it:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

This isn’t a full trailer, but a new TV spot for the next Godzilla. Even so, it’s still a sneak peek at King of the Monsters that fans of the genre will appreciate ahead of the film’s premiere — expect it in cinemas on May 31st.

High Flying Bird

From director Steven Soderbergh and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney comes this new Netflix flick about sports. High Flying Bird is actually about basketball. Or, better said, it’s a movie about the game and machinations behind the actual game of basketball. I’ve already made a note of it and will stream it as soon as it hits Netflix on February 8th. I’m just hoping that the trailer isn’t actually better than the film.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase sounds kind of like the title of a new Narnia movie. Or Harry Potter. It’s not part of either of those two franchises, but it’s still a crime/mystery movie targeting teens. The new Nancy Drew movie launches on March 15th.

Paris Is Us

Paris Is Us, or Paris est à Nous, as it goes in French, is an original drama for Netflix about a young woman who ends up mixing reality and dreams after narrowly escaping death. Paris, meanwhile, is hit with all sorts of social tensions and protests. The film launches on March 22nd.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

We knew from the first Pokémon Detective Pikachu trailer that the film had huge potential. That’s because Ryan Reynolds voices your favorite Pokémon, and that’s a good enough reason for me to want to watch this movie even if I basically don’t care about Pokémon whatsoever. There, I said it. Pokémon Detective Pikachu launches on May 10th, and I absolutely want to see it.

Shazam!

In theaters on April 5th, Shazam! is a new superhero movie from the DC Comics universe that introduces a brand new hero.

The Beach Bum

Since we already talked about McConaughey movies earlier, we might as well check out the new trailer for The Beach Bum, a comedy where he plays a stoner writer who’s not afraid to live his life as he pleases.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Finally, here’s a short teaser for the next Lego movie. The Second Part, starring Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Charlie Day, Maya Rudolph, Will Ferrell, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and so many others, launches on February 8th: