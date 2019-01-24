Real-life photos show Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ side by side for the first time ever

When it rains with real-life Galaxy S10 photos, it pours. We saw Samsung’s unreleased flagships in testing in Korea a few days ago. Then a photo a few days ago leaked online showing the Galaxy S10+ out in the wild. Soon after that, more photos arrived, featuring the Galaxy S10 in all its glory — and revealing in the process that the Galaxy S10 will indeed have a Bitcoin-ready wallet. This brings us to today’s massive leak, which will show you the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ sitting side by side somewhere out there.

Someone, somewhere, had access to both phones long enough to snap plenty of pictures and share them with AllAboutSamsung, which happens to be a steady source of Samsung-related leaks.

Image Source: AllAboutSamsung

The images confirm various details about the Galaxy S10 phones, including the new punch-hole design, or Infinity-O screen, as Samsung calls it.

Image Source: AllAboutSamsung

On the left, we have the Galaxy S10, featuring a single-lens front camera. The Galaxy S10+, on the right side in these images, is slightly bigger and packs a dual-lens camera on the front. The bezels are much smaller than before, just compare the new phones with the Galaxy S9 (pictured above), and the edges are curved on both phones. Sadly we don’t have images of the Galaxy S10 E (or Galaxy S10 Lite, which will feature a flat screen.

Image Source: AllAboutSamsung

On the back, we have triple-lens cameras on both phones placed horizontally — and yes, we’ve got noticeable camera bumps on each phone, which means the Galaxy S10 is indeed slimmer than before.

The images also confirm that both handsets will have a headphone jack on the bottom, as well as a USB-C port.

Image Source: AllAboutSamsung

Finally, the images show that both devices are working prototypes rather than dummies, and we get a glimpse at the One UI user interface that will sit atop of Android Pie on these phones.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 on February 20th in San Francisco.