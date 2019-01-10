Yesterday’s roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a solid one, and you can still find a few freebies in there if you missed it. You’ll find seven fresh apps in Thursday’s roundup as well, and you’ll find them all listed below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Digital Barometer S10

Normally $0.99.

Turn your iPhone into a portable barometer. Key Features

– Easy To Use

– Sea Level Adjusted Pressure

– Charts

– Barometer Units: hPa, mBar, inHg, atm, kPa, cmHg, mmHg, psi, torr

– 20 Background Colors

Download Digital Barometer S10

Politaire

Normally $0.99.

A handcrafted Solitaire game with Poker blended, interesting game mechanics, charming clean visual & a native feel one handed portrait play! Politaire is a minimalistic, a new modern Solitaire experience prepared just for you. Politaire is a Solitaire mixed with Poker. Your aim is to make winning hands with 5 active cards in your hand. Choose cards that you want to discard and swipe it away. Upcoming cards will fill up your active hand and score if you make a winning hand. Discarded cards will go back to the pile, waiting to come up again. The minimalist visuals hide an interesting depth that will keep challenging and surprising as you master it. ** Politaire offers: – 2 game modes (Single Deck & Double Deck).

– Endless challenges.

– Game Center Leaderboards & Achievements & Cloud saves.

– Brilliant design of Card-Faces & Card-Backs

– One handed portrait control. (With custom option for Left-Hand or Right-Hand players)

– Detailed Game Statistics.

– Night Mode (For night play).

Download Politaire

Tesla Wars – II

Normally $1.99.

Protect the planet with the help of Tesla Tower. Construct guns, open unique special attacks, improve the tower and you will create a real electric monster, which sweeps everything on its path. Do not let the small black little men enslave the Universe. “Tesla Wars II” is a sequel to the unique game “Tesla Wars”, which has more than 3,500,000 players worldwide. In the new version, you will be surprised with a large number of levels and various special attacks. Now you can install various turrets as well as fight against spiteful bosses. Features: ∙ 80 unique levels and 3 difficulties that will reveal 240 exciting levels in total

∙ The new play mode “Survival”

∙ Compete with your Facebook friends

∙ 6 types of auxiliary turrets, which can be improved by adding unique features to them.

∙ 13 special attacks, including nuclear bomb, each of which can be improved as much as you wish

∙ Now you can kill more bad guys with 3D Touch Please note that this application contains links to social networks as well as in-game purchases for real money. You can always turn off the built in purchases in your device’s settings.

Download Tesla Wars – II

Illuminati Soundboard

Normally $0.99.

Now with JOHN CENA! “It’s like skyrim with airhorns” The ORIGINAL iOS Illuminati Soundboard has launched its 1.3 update featuring almost everything that users requested in the 1000s of reviews we have received. The Illuminati Soundboard features:

– Over 70 sounds!

– Availability for everyone with iOS 7 and above!

– Optimization for all iOS 7 devices!

– Easy maneuverability! IMPORTANT NOTE: Make sure that your ringer switch is off and your volume is turned up! ALSO: This app was made for iPhones only so if you want to search it up on an iPad make sure to change the search filter to “iPhone only” in the app store. Testimonials:

this is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life by Swifterino

“I spent every penny I’ve ever earned on this soundboard and I don’t regret it.” Euphoric by bobo rap man

“Very euphoric. Sold my children to download this app” Very funny by ELIA$

“This is a cool app with awesome sounds to play in to your mic.”

Download Illuminati Soundboard

Trader’s Way

Normally $1.99.

Trader’s Way is a mind-challenging game in which you are introduced to the ups and downs of the stock market. It will allow you to master your trading skills and practice how to use strategy to manipulate stock prices to your advantage and your opponents’ disadvantage. Game Features • Get familiar with the stock market

• Practice trading strategy

• Manage portfolio

• 2-5 players

• Multiplayer

• Compete against 3 levels of computer difficulty

• Optional game features: Bank; Economic events; Pro Mode; Bankruptcy

• Game Centre Leaderboards and Achievements Not Just a Game

Download Trader’s Way

Zero Chorus

Normally $0.99.

Looking for a rich chorus effect without a muddy low end? Zero Chorus is a high quality Roland Dimension D style chorus plug-in. The addition of a feedback control improves versatility by enabling flanging effects. Zero Chorus is an Audio Unit Extension (AUv3) that works inside host apps. Just open up your favorite host that supports Audio Units and add it as an effect. The controls expand when touched so they can be easily seen while tweaking. Zero Chorus brings a superb chorus algorithm to your favorite iOS DAW. Compatible with GarageBand, Cubasis, Auria, BeatMaker, AudioBus, AUM, Modstep, and more. Blamsoft brings their experience creating top notch plug-ins for the desktop to iOS. The same algorithm is found in the popular Zero Hybrid Synthesizer Rack Extension for Propellerhead Reason. The available parameters allow you to dial in a wide variety of chorus effects, from transparent to heavy. It’s great for thickening electric guitar or synth parts. You get a desktop quality algorithm at an iOS friendly price. Tap Developer Website for sound examples. Note: Second screenshot shows the effect of touching a control.

Download Zero Chorus

Prof. Hornet Teleprompter Pro

Normally $8.99.

Perfect for any situation: Youtube videos, business or school presentations, video journalism, video production work, keynote addresses, wedding toasts.. or any kind of event! Use your teleprompter wherever you are. Used by vloggers, teachers, keynote speakers, singers, businessmen, broadcasters, students… Import your script (or create a new one in the app) and play the text for your presentation, speech, toast, youtube video… this is a top-quality teleprompter! **This app does not include in-app purchases. Download once and enjoy all the features** Our autocue-app includes a number of innovative features: • Create your own scripts or import them from other apps such as Google Drive, Email, Box..

• Use the ‘Open with’ option that is available, for example, in iOS mail apps.

• Files accepted are: .txt, .rtf, .doc and .docx.

• Enter in edit mode and configure the script:

– Font family: Arial, Times New Roman, Courier, Helvetica, Verdana and much more.

– Font size: 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110, 130 and 150px.

– Font color: black, white and any rgb color

– Font weight: bold – light

– Highlight your keywords: underline, italic, strike..

– Text alignment

– Background color…

The format is up to you. Customize your readings. (Tip: Choose ‘Recommended font and size’)

• Configure your read:

– Speed in words per minute – from 25 wpm to 300 wpm

– Mirror mode – Mirror text for use with teleprompter glass rigs

– Background color

– Autostart timer – countdown

– Video-view size

– Select your teleprompter guide

• Your script will automatically scroll closely to the camera, so it always looks like you’re looking directly at the lens.

• Landscape and portrait mode.

• Remote control.

• Add notes, comments, indexes or anything you need to remember during your speech.

• Drag and drop elements in the player – move your notes, video-view and play-pause button.

• Estimated remaining time and elapsed time on the screen (mm:ss).

• Record yourself and save your videos to your camera roll (Video and audio recording)

• Reading guide and line indicator to help keep your place.

• Move up and down easily.

• Configure the environment.

• Share your scripts with your teammates and friends.

• Customer support messaging system – Are you having issues? need help? we will help you as soon as possible. All you need to make your read very comfortable. **What users say about us:

– “This is a lovely autocue app.”

– “The clarity of the display while reading is fantastic.”

– “The best value for money Teleprompter for iPad/iPhone in the AppStore.”

– “I always feeling nervous when having speech, that’s why I need to write it down. This app is more than a note function, the words can move automatically, you can control how fast or how slow it moves per second.”

– “Nice app! Nicely done and easy to use super awesome! Love this application very much!”

– “The perfect and cheapest teleprompter”

Download Prof. Hornet Teleprompter Pro