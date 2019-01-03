Samsung unveils sleek new monitors targeting gamers and content creators

Samsung has unveiled a trio of gorgeous new monitors aimed at content creators as well as gamers that the company plans to show off at its booth next week in Las Vegas at CES 2019. The operative words here are sleek, minimalist — and, in the case of the new CRG9 49-inch gaming monitor specifically, an ultra-wide piece of high-performance hardware.

“All of these monitors are part of our larger strategy this year,” said Seog-gi Kim, Samsung’s executive vice president for its visual display business. “To keep giving you choices so you can get what you want — beautiful, hardworking devices that inspire you to do more.”

Here’s a look at each of the three monitors Samsung announced today (with details about pricing still to come):

CRG9

Image Source: Samsung

Samsung is calling this monitor the first high-resolution super ultra-wide model specifically for gamers. It sports a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate on a 49-inch display that features AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology to cut down on stutter and input latency. It’s got dual QHD resolution (5120×1440) which means superfine details in bright as well as dark parts of the image. And Samsung also boasts that the monitor leverages the company’s Quantum dot technology “for an exceptionally wide range of accurate color reproduction, a 1,800mm screen curvature and an ultra-wide field of view for complete visibility.”

It’s a beast of a monitor that’s equivalent to a pair of 27-inch QHD 16:9 monitors placed side-by-side and also allows for multitasking flexibility, assisted by picture-by-picture functionality. It comes with one HDMI port, two display ports, USB 3.0 and headphone connectivity.

UR59C

Image Source: Samsung

Samsung touts this model as a 32-inch curved 4K UHD display designed with content creators in mind.

It brings full 3840×2160 4K UHD resolution to the user, with support for up to 1 billion colors. “The 1500R curvature delivers a truly immersive experience that shines while creating content and art, watching videos or gaming while reducing the eye strain typically associated with long periods of traditional monitor use,” the company notes.

It comes in Dark Blue Grey and features a slim design with a depth of just 6.7mm. The three-sided, bezel-free screen is attached to a metal stand with a two-prong base that encases cables and is meant to give it a small footprint within a workspace.

Space Monitor

Image Source: Samsung

Finally, Samsung’s new “Space Monitor” has at least one novel feature — you can push this bad boy back and store it flat against the wall. It’s meant to improve your workstation or office, according to the company, through things like easy ergonomic adjustment, port access and a “discreet” cable management system.

This monitor comes in a 27-inch model that affords QHD resolution as well as a 32-inch variant that presents color in 4K UHD. “Space Monitor gives users a unique arm stand, which can disappear into the back of the monitor’s slim-bezel,” Samsung notes in its announcement today. “When using the stand, Space Monitor can be easily tilted or extended from the wall. It can also be lowered to the desk surface, and Samsung’s Zero Height Adjustable Stand feature provides the ultimate versatility for any type of viewing preference.”