You might have missed these 12 films from 2018, but they’re worth checking out

If anyone needed a reminder that streaming outlets like Netflix are still a long way off from obliterating cinemas and keeping people from actually going to the movies, 2018 gave them a heck of a reminder.
The domestic box office earned an impressive $11.8 billion in revenue, according to preliminary data from Comscore. It represented the fifth time over the last seven years that the domestic box office beat its prior year total, with this year’s whopping haul driven by a slew of blockbuster titles like Black Panther.
Having said all that, it’s a good bet you probably didn’t get a chance to visit your local theater to see everything you wanted to over the past 12 months. There’s an even stronger likelihood that you didn’t get to see every title that was worth seeing. With that in mind, Redditor “Taffy711” has posted what he says is his fifth annual list of worthwhile movies from the year that probably slipped by you but that you should check out.
The list is below, which you can also check out via his Reddit post here:
- Assassination Nation. The story: A data hack exposes secrets in the town of Salem, and four girls fight to survive after chaos breaks out.
- Bees Make Honey. The story: A whodunnit, this is about a woman who hosts a party for friends as part of an effort to figure out who killed her husband.
- Bill Murray Stories. The story: Exactly what the title implies, this is a documentary about the myriad strange, weird and cool public appearances actor Bill Murray has made over the years.
- Elizabeth Harvest. The story: A husband shows off the lavishness of his sprawling estate to his new wife, promising her that everything is equally hers now except for one room that she’s not allowed to enter.
- Galveston. The story: A dying hitman survives a set-up, comes back to his hometown and protects a young woman he met on the job that went bad.
- Hot Summer Nights. The story: A 1980s coming-of-age story about a teenage boy who sells pot, falls in love and parties during a summer in Cape Cod.
- In Darkness. The story: A blind woman hears a murder take place and finds herself caught up in a series of terrible events.
- Izzy Gets The F— Across Town. The story: A woman with a hangover is trying to hurry across Los Angeles in time to disrupt her ex-boyfriend’s engagement party.
- Look Away. The story: A high school girl decides to switch places with her evil mirror image.
- Summer of 84. The story: Taffy711 describes this flick as a mashup between Rear Window and Stranger Things. A group of young friends suspect their neighbor is a killer, and they spend their summer spying and collecting evidence to support their theory.
- The Domestics. The story: From IMDb: “In a terrifying post-apocalyptic world inhabited by gangs divided into deadly factions, a husband and wife race desperately across the countryside in search of safety and must work together as they are pushed to the breaking point in order to survive.”
- The Guilty. The story: This Danish film unfolds in a police dispatch center. The dispatcher gets a call from a woman who’s been kidnapped, and we follow the dispatcher’s point of view as he tries to lead the effort to find her.