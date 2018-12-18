Marvel’s canceled Netflix shows may be revived on Disney+ eventually

Fans of Marvel’s Netflix series were stunned last month when the streaming service announced that Daredevil would not be returning for a fourth season. The cancellation didn’t exactly come out of nowhere — after all, Luke Cage and Iron Fist had both been unceremoniously canned just a month earlier — but Daredevil’s third season was met with critical acclaim, and the show seemed to have a large enough audience to keep it afloat.

Nevertheless, Netflix decided to move on, seemingly signaling that the Marvel-Netflix experiment would be coming to an end. Jessica Jones and The Punisher each have new seasons left in the hopper, but the expectation is that they will be axed as well. So will we ever see these actors in these roles again? Maybe!

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter this week, Kevin Mayer, head of Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international division, indicated the shows might not be gone for good (but you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up).

“They are very high-quality shows,” Mayer said when asked whether or not they would considering reviving the shows Netflix canceled. “We haven’t yet discussed that, but I would say that’s a possibility.”

Disney plans to launch its own direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+, before the end of next year. The new service, much like Netflix, will feature hours and hours of original content, as well as countless hours of content from Disney’s massive vault. Slowly but surely, Disney has begun to share some details about the original shows it plans on producing, including The Mandalorian from Lucasfilm, and a Loki show from Marvel.

Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher sound like natural fits for Disney+, but as Variety reported last week, the earliest we could see any of those characters on the screen again would be 2020. The original deal apparently included a clause stating that the characters can’t appear in any non-Netflix TV series or movies for at least two years after being canceled. So even if they do return, we’ll have to wait a while.