Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 16)

Most everything begins to slow down the week before Christmas… but not Netflix! This week is as busy as any, from major arrivals to difficult departures all week long. This is an especially good week if you’re a fan of anime, as Baki, LAST HOPE: Part 2, and Sirius the Jaegar will all join the streaming content library by Friday.
Other highlights include The Theory of Everything and a new Ellen DeGeneres comedy special, but there are sadly a few notable movies leaving as well, such as Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and Moana.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 16th, 2018:
Arrivals
Sunday, December 16th
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Theory of Everything
Tuesday, December 18th
- Baki— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, December 21st
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 7 Days Out— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Back With the Ex— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bad Seeds— NETFLIX FILM
- Bird Box— NETFLIX FILM
- Derry Girls— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diablero— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Perfume— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sirius the Jaeger— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski— NETFLIX FILM
- Tales by Light: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Casketeers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Sunday, December 16th
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Monday, December 17th
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Wednesday, December 19th
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
Thursday, December 20th
- Disney’s Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
Saturday, December 22nd
- Spotlight
We'll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service.