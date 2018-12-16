Netflix arrivals and departures
Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 16)

Jacob Siegal
December 16th, 2018 at 12:05 PM

Most everything begins to slow down the week before Christmas… but not Netflix! This week is as busy as any, from major arrivals to difficult departures all week long. This is an especially good week if you’re a fan of anime, as Baki, LAST HOPE: Part 2, and Sirius the Jaegar will all join the streaming content library by Friday.

Other highlights include The Theory of Everything and a new Ellen DeGeneres comedy special, but there are sadly a few notable movies leaving as well, such as Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and Moana.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of December 16th, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 16th

Tuesday, December 18th

Friday, December 21st

Departures

Sunday, December 16th

  • Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Monday, December 17th

  • Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Wednesday, December 19th

  • Ip Man: The Final Fight

Thursday, December 20th

  • Disney’s Moana
  • Food, Inc.
  • I Give It a Year

Saturday, December 22nd

  • Spotlight

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.

