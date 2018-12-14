It’s Friday, which means you’ve got one last chance this week to load up on paid iPhone and iPad apps without paying a penny. We’ve rounded up the seven best freebies for Friday, and you’ll find them all listed below. These deals could end at any time though, so be sure to download any apps that look appealing while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

TimeClock ST

Normally $11.99.

TimeClock turns an iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad into a timekeeping device for tracking and reporting multiple employee’s work hours. It works where all employees are clocking in and out of the same device. Read what our customers are saying: “Instead of paying several hundred dollars for an old school time clock, I went out and bought an iPod and had TimeClock up and running in less than an hour.” – Andy C. “I just wanted to say what a great job you did on this program! I have purchased every single time clock app in the apple app store and none of them come close to yours.” – Kenneth W. “I really think this app is great for its purpose.” – John T. “We love the app.” – Steven B.

Download TimeClock ST

TextHere – AR posts everywhere

Normally $1.99.

TextHere, make 3D post and post it in AR world. Many fantastic templates are in TextHere. Read posts from every TextHere user in real world, like and comment them. [Make Post]

Make 3D post in TextHere. Thinking, feeling, mood, joke, story, all of them can be made a post. You can set the post to public or private. Write your first and unique post in TextHere right now! [Post Template]

There are many templates and style can be chosen and applied for the 3D post. Change text color, bold the text, add beautiful background to the post, customize your text and let it become charming. [Publish post]

Publish your created 3D post into real world with AR tech. Your post will exist in the fixed location and become a part of this earth. Every TextHere user can find and read your post when they come to this location. [Post AR world]

Open TextHere, you can find the published posts from the camera. Walk close to the posts and read them, like them and follow the creators. In this post AR world, TextHere also provides radar for you, it guides you to find the posts if they are far away from you. [Permissions and privacy]

TextHere is an AR app, camera and location access is required for AR services.

TextHere team takes great care and protects your information from misuse, loss and unauthorized access during using TextHere. [Report]

There is report feature in TextHere, click a post, you can report it if it contains objectionable content.

Download TextHere – AR posts everywhere

Hatchi – A retro virtual pet

Normally $0.99.

Hatchi is a retro-looking iPhone and watch app sure to get the nostalgia burning for all those who cared for a virtual pet back in the 1990s when they were at the height of their popularity. Just as with the keychain-sized pets of the 90s, iPhone, iPod and iPad users now will feed, clean, play with and generally look after their pets to ensure they grow up to be healthy, happy little Hatchis. He needs YOU! *** Featured on Touch Arcade Best iPhone and iPad Games*** Your Hatchi monster will go through several stages of growth, and will look different depending on the type of care the player provides. There are also NEW EGGS you can get which give you all new types of Hatchi! Customise your Hatchi!! You can:

* Choose different backgrounds like the park or the beach!

* Use stickers to customise the background to give Hatchi a better environment!

* Change the color of your Hatchi’s pixels! How will YOU customise your Hatchi? Play mini games!! including:

* The Hatchi Matchi memory game

* Hatchi Squares – play against your Hatchi!

* Roshambo – What Hatchi will you pick?

* Hatchi Catchi – move your Hatchi to catch falling food

* Its raining meds – avoid the meds!

* Whack a Hatchi – whack as many as you can! and now our ALL NEW MULTIPLAYER BATTLING GAME!!

Play Hatchi Battle with your Game Center friends and see who wins! Feed, clean, play and watch it evolve over several days. “Say goodbye to your productivity. Say hello to your new friend.” Gizmodo.com “It’s hilarious, but I really, really, really don’t want Big Poppa Pump (his Hatchi monster) to bite the dust. I’ve somehow bonded with the thing” TouchArcade.com

Download Hatchi – A retro virtual pet

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

Download Emoji Camera

Ella – GPS Elevation Tracker

Normally $2.99.

Record your elevation in real-time with Ella. Perfect for hiking, climbing, or road trips. Ella records & graphs your elevation changes and provides you statistics when your trip is completed. Ella’s color scheme changes from gray to green or red as your elevation gain or loss exceeds 100 ft. from your starting point. When your trip is over, interrogate the elevation profile chart or view detailed statistics about your trip. Recording Statistics

– Elevation gain

– Start elevation

– Finish elevation

– Highest recorded elevation

– Lowest recorded elevation

– Cumulative elevation gain (Up)

– Cumulative elevation loss (Down)

– Duration (Time)

– Gradient Elevation Chart

– Interrogate the chart by touching different points of the graph to see your elevation gain/loss at that point in the trip Take Ella with you on the trail, up mountains, and down canyons. Please Note: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Download Ella – GPS Elevation Tracker

AR Shoot

Normally $4.99.

Use the iPhone augmented reality (AR) and camera functions to find a target in your surrounding environment, and then shoot the target with an animation fire and win points. Find as many targets as possible and win the highest score. Main Features

◉ Use augmented reality and camera function to find live targets;

◉ Live help to find and lock the target;

◉ Beautiful animation and sounds;

◉ Share with friends through social media.

Download AR Shoot

GrainProc: live granular synthesis

Normally $2.99.

GrainProc is a real-time granular synthesizer with which you can create new sounds and musical textures by affecting your voice, your instrument, or any input from AudioBus. 2 grain engines run in parallel, allowing you to layer two sounds and create rich textures, even as a solo performer! Features:

• 2 Granular synthesizers running in parallel

• Waveform representation of the sound allowing you to touch where you want the sound source to be

• Sliders to control dry volume, wet volume, feedback level, and grain density

• Visual level monitors of the dry, wet and feedback levels

• Simple enough to be used with your feet! We discourage using your device with your feet, though it has been used that way for public performances!

Download GrainProc: live granular synthesis