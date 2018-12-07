DxOMark calls the iPhone XR the best single-cam smartphone it’s ever tested

Though the iPhone XR doesn’t boast the dual camera scheme that comes with the iPhone XS, camera quality on the XR is certainly nothing to scoff at. Hardly a surprise, Apple takes a special amount of pride when it comes to camera quality and the company revealed just a few years ago that it has in excess of 800 engineers and researchers working year-around on improving the iPhone camera.

Having said that, a new report from DxOMark reveals that camera quality on Apple’s new iPhone XR is the best in its class among single-camera smartphones. What’s more, DxOMark notes that the iPhone XR recorded the highest overall score they’ve ever given to a single-cam device, just slightly edging out the formidable Google Pixel 2.

Specifically, DxOMark found that the iPhone XR keeps pace with the XS when it comes to metrics like exposure, color, detail, noise, and artificats. Not surprisingly, the XR loses ground when it comes to features like the bokeh effect.

Colors are also vivid and pleasant in most test conditions; and although the iPhone XR tends to veer towards a slightly cool white balance in outdoor pictures, with warmer tones recorded indoors, it certainly avoids any nasty or offensive color casts. Autofocus is excellent, with fast response times ensuring that you can capture an image almost instantaneously; further, there are no focus stability issues, so pictures are always in focus.

While it’s no secret that anyone can take great photos with most any smartphone in ideal lighting conditions, a low light environment can sometimes separate the men from the boys, so to speak. With that said, a sample shot which compares color saturation in a low light setting from the iPhone XR against the iPhone XS Max and the Google Pixel 2 can be seen below.

Image Source: DXOMARK

As evidenced above, the Google Pixel 2 boasts more vibrant colors, which tends to show that when comparing flagship smartphones in 2018, not one single camera tends to mop the floor with competitors across all categories. Inevitably, there will be some trade-offs, but if you’re looking for an affordable device that scored exceedingly well in overall testing, DxOMark certainly heaps high praise upon the iPhone XR. DxOMark’s full testing results, which is chock full of interesting photo comparisons, can be viewed over here.