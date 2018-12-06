After a brief hiatus, our daily series on paid iPhone and iPad apps that go on sale for free is back in full swing. Yesterday’s roundup was a solid one and you should definitely check it out if you missed it. We’ve got six fresh apps for you to try on Thursday though, and you’ll find them all below in this post.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Open and edit a file as a text

Normally $1.99.

Simple text editor that opens text, inclusive rare files, like Portable Game Notation (PGN) etc. The app tOpener opens any files that contain a plain text. For example, the file types like .plist, .html, .txt, .css, .c, .rss, .csv, .xml, … etc. Opens .sql (Structured Query Language) — standard text files;

NOT opens .sql databases because of not standard applications specific format. The app tested also with file extensions (plain text only): .asax, .asc, .ascii, .asp, .aspx, .bak, .bat, .c, .c++, .cc, .cf, .cfc, .cfg, .cfm, .class, .cnf, .config, .con, .conf, .cpb, .cplusplus, .cpp, .c, .csv, .cxx, .h, .htm, .j, .java, .jhtml, .js, .jsp, .log, .lua, .m, .msg, .nib, .note, .notes, .pbxproj, .pbxuser, .pch, .pdb, .perspectivev3, .php, .pl, .pref, .prefs, .py, .settings, .sh, .sql, .storyboard, .strings, .temp, .tmp, .vcard, .vcf, .vb, .vbs, .vbe, .txt, .text, .xib, .xht, .xhtm, .xhtml, .$$$. This app not opens files that not contain a plain text (.pages, .doc, .xls and e.t.c.). * * * * * With the app tOpener: * You can open files as an email attachment.

* You can download files from the Internet or public FTP.

* You can create any plain text type file.

* You can edit your files.

* You can copy and paste texts.

* You can upload files to the Internet using an FTP.

* You can test your files like .html in the internal Web Browser and copy text from the Internet.

* You can send email with your file as an attachment and as text.

* You can save your files locally in the app.

* You can rename, duplicate or delete your files locally in the app. tOpener is actually a really simple and easy to use app.

Download Open and edit a file as a text

The Adventures of Tacheman

Normally $3.99.

The Adventures of Tacheman is a quirky platform adventure where you play as four awesomely moustached heroes to save the residents of Motropolis. King OneTooth is terrorising the city, letting loose his monstrous creations and stealing moustaches on the way. Use all your tache powers to take on this dastardly villain and save the day! UTILISE each character’s unique abilities and find new ways to traverse across levels, unlock secret areas and use different ways to dispatch enemies. EXPLORE different paths through each level in this challenging but fun platformer. MULTIPLE enemy types from air, land and water for you to take on, including special bosses that are no pushovers! CLASSIC platforming controls that veterans will recognise and new players will find easy to pick up.

Download The Adventures of Tacheman

Chronicle – Bill Manager

Normally $4.99.

The easiest, fastest bill manager in the App Store. A universal app for iPhone & iPad, with multitasking on iPad. iCloud sync works across all iOS devices plus Mac with the available Mac version. If you pay bills, you need Chronicle. Here’s why: A single late payment can cost you $30 or more and cause your credit score to plummet by up to 100 points. Chronicle reminds you to pay your bills, so you can just enter them, and forget about them. Plus, Chronicle syncs with the available Mac version via iCloud, so you can view and pay your bills everywhere. In addition to reminding you to pay your bills, Chronicle keeps track of all your payment history, including confirmation numbers, so you always have proof of payments. New to Chronicle is the Pro version. Available as an in-app purchase, Chronicle Pro gives you access to all new features of Chronicle as they are updated. Currently available features in Chronicle Pro: Forecast View: See the future—see what will be due every month for a year in advance. Amount to Save: Stop bills from sneaking up on you. Many bills don’t repeat every month: for these bills, Chronicle will calculate how much you need to set aside each month so that you have enough to pay it when it comes due. For example, you may have an auto insurance bill of $500 that is due every 6 months. Chronicle will calculate that you need to set aside $83.33 each month in order to have enough to pay the bill each time it is due. Intelligent Estimated Amount Due: Helps you know how much will be due for bills that vary. Using the type of bill, your payment history, and the time of year, Chronicle will intelligently calculate an estimate of how much is due. For example, Chronicle will be able to learn if your electric bills are higher or lower in the winter, and estimate accordingly.

Download Chronicle – Bill Manager

Font Keyboard

Normally $4.99.

More than 100 awesome fonts everywhere! Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Kik, Instagram, iMessage, Viber… EVERYWHERE!

Download Font Keyboard

Extreme Reminders

Normally $0.99.

Extreme Reminders is the only reminder list you will need for your iOS Device. It contains powerful features and the added benefit of being able to upgrade to a full organizer with Calendar, Contacts, Notes and Lists at any time. Features Include:

• Uses Apple reminders so can sync.

• Full reminder list with multiple sorting options.

• Repeating Reminders – Once you complete a task it can be regenerated at a new time based on advanced occurrence settings.

• Alarms – set an alarm for a specific time the day of or X days before the task is due.

• Reminder Templates – Save often used tasks as templates so creation will be a snap.

• Wildcard Text – Name and Location has saved text to easily fill back in, that can use a wildcard (**) which will place the current text in this position. Task Templates can use it too.

• Note Linking – If your task notes has websites, phone numbers, or emails in it, just click the note field and a list will pop up to allow you to interact with them. Identifying and Filtering

• Filter reminders to hide private.

• Add categories to reminders for filtering and icon support.

• Almost 200 professional icons built in to easily identify your reminders. Power and Flexibility

• Universal Support

• Dropbox Backup Support

• Portrait and Landscape Support.

• Retina Display Support.

• TextExpander Support

• Background and color theme choices.

• Help System • Easily upgraded to Extreme Agenda Planner

Download Extreme Reminders

Moto Hero

Normally $1.99.

—– From Top Hot App. An endless bike driving game. It`s different every time, and easy to play. Tilt your device to lean the bike. Touch right screen to accelerate. Touch left screen to brake. Touch both left and right screen to jump. Features:

– Fun, challenging, random and endless tracks.

– Awesome physical effect.

– Simple controls.

– Earn coins to get more in garage.

– An Universal App with hd optimized for retina resolution. Tips:

– Collect more coins to buy advanced motorbikes, shields and VIP cards.

– Advanced shields to protect you when collide with the ground.

– VIP card provides more time.

– Get coins in garage.

Download Moto Hero

Skate & Strike

Normally $0.99.

In this game you can play Bunny Hop Mode and Surf Mode.

In this Skate & Strike game you will fight with and race against your opponents on your skateboard with your guns and skateboards. Outstrip your opponents by racing faster or stop them by shooting them. There is also bunny hop mode, don’t forget to give it a go. With your points, you can buy new skateboards to surf faster, or you can buy new weapons to destroy your opponents. You can also customize your skateboard with new skins(updates are coming soon). Skate & Strike, also known as Surf & Strike, is a skateboard racing game. This game is inspired by surf mode, but we are independent team from the developers of the surf mode.. We have ownerships or permissions to use all contents of this game. Surfing is easier in mobile, you are not have to be a pro to complete a level.

Download Skate & Strike