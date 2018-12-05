The first ‘Avengers 4’ trailer is coming on Friday, insider says

A report on Monday said that the first Avengers 4 trailer would be released on Wednesday, two days after the new Captain Marvel trailer was supposed to drop. Disney and Marvel did release the new Captain Marvel trailer during Monday Night Football as reported, after airing a short teaser on TV. But we didn’t see similar teasers for Avengers 4 which left the report in question. Now, a new report says the trailer is dropping on Friday instead of Wednesday, and it’s “final” this time around.

As we got closer to the end of November, we saw rumors saying the trailer would arrive on Black Friday, but that obviously didn’t happen. The next rumored date was the Wednesday that followed Cyber Monday when a special showing of Infinity War took place. But the first trailer wasn’t on the menu then either, with the Russo brothers making it clear from the get-go they would not answer any questions about the next movie in the Avengers franchise.

The first Avengers 4 trailer apparently won’t premiere today either, but SuperBroMovies writer Daniel R said on Twitter that the actual release date for the trailer is Friday, December 8th:

First trailer for Avengers 4 will drop this Friday morning. And yes this is final. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 4, 2018

He also said that the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on Saturday:

First trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home coming this Saturday. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 4, 2018

This is the second time this week we’ve heard that the first Far From Home trailer will be launched after the first Avengers 4 trailer this week, but this is the first time we’ve seen a specific date mentioned. That said, something else is supposed to go down on Wednesday, according to the same insider, but we have no idea what it is:

Marvel fans; Tomorrow should be a good day for you as well :) — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 5, 2018

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3rd (or in late April in Europe), and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.