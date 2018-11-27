First ‘Avengers 4’ trailer is expected to debut tomorrow

We were pretty excited last week when a story said that the first Avengers 4 trailer would be released on Black Friday, but that rumor was soon put to rest. Friday came and went without an Avengers 4 trailer, although we did get the first teaser for Disney’s new Lion King film. Other reports that followed said that the Disney trailer you most want to see this year would still be released by the end of 2018, just as the Russo brothers said, with the final week of November being the prime candidate for the event. Speculation is now mounting that the trailer may be released tomorrow on November 28th, which is when a special Infinity War event will take place.

We mentioned the event in our previous coverage, but we’ll remind you that Collider is hosting a special screening of Marvel’s massive hit on Wednesday night at 6:30 PM PST at the ArcLight Hollywood. The best thing about it is that the Russo brothers will be in attendance, and they’ll take questions after the film ends. This seems to be the perfect spot to show the first Avengers 4 trailer to a small audience, and build up buzz online before the clip is released on YouTube and TV.

There’s no guarantee that the Russos will release the trailer, but they’ll sure have to dodge a lot of Avengers 4 questions from the audience coming to see Infinity War again, including questions about the sequel’s title and trailer. One other thing to note is that the first trailer for Infinity War launched on Wednesday, November 29th last year.

Finally, the first issue of the Avengers 4 Prelude comic will be on sale on December 5th, so the trailer must premiere before fans get their hands on it. Per That Hashtag Show, there will be three issues in total. The new Prelude doesn’t have a title, and that’s because the Avengers 4 title is still a secret. And that’s why it would make sense for Disney to release the first trailer before the comic arrives.

All we have to do now is wait one more day to see whether the Russos will indeed share the Avengers 4 trailer with fans.