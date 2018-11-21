‘Avengers 4’ trailer won’t debut on Black Friday after all

A report earlier this week said the movie trailer we’ve all been waiting for, the first Avengers 4 clip, will be released on November 23rd, which is also the date of this year’s Black Friday shopping event. But the same site that gave us the rumored Avengers 4 title a few weeks ago now says the trailer actually isn’t supposed to launch this week at all.

Marvel already confirmed a few times that it would release the very first Avengers 4 trailer by the end of the year, and several reports speculated that the trailer would arrive by late November, just as was the case with Infinity War last year. That may still be in the cards for Avengers 4, according to MCU Cosmic, the site that first mentioned Annihilation as being the title of the upcoming Marvel hit. Sadly, however, it looks like the trailer won’t debut as soon as we last heard it would.

On November 28th, Collider is hosting a special Infinity War screening with the Russo brothers in attendance. MCU Cosmic speculates that the trailer may be shown on Wednesday morning online, with the Russos then set to show it on the big screen after the initial premiere.

So even if the trailer’s launch seems to be imminent, MCU Cosmic says that it saw conclusive confirmation that there won’t be a trailer out this week.

The same Marvel fan site gave us a look earlier this week at the rumored history of the Avengers 4 title, a detail we also expect Marvel to share once the first trailer is out. The movie was supposed to be called Infinity Gauntlet and then End Game before Marvel reportedly landed on Annihilation. Whatever Avengers 4 is called, it sure looks like we’ll have to wait until next week at the earliest to see the first trailer.