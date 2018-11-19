eBay’s Black Friday ad is official: Best Nintendo Switch deal, Retina MacBook Air, and more

eBay has already launched a variety of early Black Friday sales so far, offering buyers a few exciting tech deals in the process. But the company published its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers only early on Monday, just a few days ahead of Black Friday. eBay is about to host a Cyber Week of Deals that will actually last for eight days, including several sales on products from Apple, Xbox, Nintendo, and other big tech brands.

In addition to Black Friday sales, eBay has also shared Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday ads, and announced that new deals will launch every hour from 6:00 AM EST to 9:00 PM EST on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Consoles and games

TV

Miscellaneous

Laptops and Desktops

You’ll have to wait a few more days for these deals to go live at the links above, so don’t be surprised if you can’t find them on eBay right now. Check out eBay’s full Cyber Week of Deals at this link.

Image Source: eBay

