eBay’s Black Friday ad is official: Best Nintendo Switch deal, Retina MacBook Air, and more

eBay has already launched a variety of early Black Friday sales so far, offering buyers a few exciting tech deals in the process. But the company published its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers only early on Monday, just a few days ahead of Black Friday. eBay is about to host a Cyber Week of Deals that will actually last for eight days, including several sales on products from Apple, Xbox, Nintendo, and other big tech brands.
In addition to Black Friday sales, eBay has also shared Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday ads, and announced that new deals will launch every hour from 6:00 AM EST to 9:00 PM EST on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Consoles and games
- $419.99 Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Console Bundle (save $139.99) – on November 19th
- Xbox One 1TB Fallout 76 bundle (save 18%) – on November 26th
- $399.99 Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 + Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Console Bundle (save $100) – on November 19th
- $379.99 Xbox One X 1TB (save $120) – on November 22nd
- $329.99 Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle with 27-inch HP Monitor (save $169.99) – on November 23rd
- $259.99 32GB Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con (save $40) – on November 23rd
- $69.99 Red Dead Redemption 2 + Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One games (save $50) – on November 23rd
TV
- $2,599 82-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $2,396) – on November 23rd
- $1,999 65-inch LG OLED 4K HDR Smart TV (save $1,800) – on November 25th
- $299.99 40-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV (save $349.96) – on November 23rd
- $334.99 32-inch LG QHD Gaming Monitor (save $265) – on November 22nd
Miscellaneous
- $2,429.99 Nikon D850 DSLR Camera body (save $1,869.96) – on November 23rd
- $1,899.99 Canon 5D Mark IV DSLR (save $1,599.01) – on November 23rd
- 30% off Dell Store – on November 21st, mobile only
- $179 Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd generation (save $70) – on November 22nd
- $99 Google Home Hub (save $50) – on November 23rd
- $31 Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit (save $24) – on November 26th
Laptops and Desktops
- $1369.99 Alienware 17 R5 VR-ready 17.3-inch gaming laptop (save $430) – on November 23rd
- $1289.99 2018 Retina MacBook Air 256GB (save $109.01) – on November 21st
- $1099.99 2018 Retina MacBook Air 128GB (save $99.01) – on November 23rd
- $799.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 6 + Platinum Type Cover + Office 365 Personal + Mobile Mouse bundle (save $121.99) – on November 25th
- MacBook Air 13.3-inc 128GB (save 24%) – on November 26th
You’ll have to wait a few more days for these deals to go live at the links above, so don’t be surprised if you can’t find them on eBay right now. Check out eBay’s full Cyber Week of Deals at this link.