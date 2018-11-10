This incredible underwater hotel will set you back $50,000 per night

There are lots and lots of fancy hotels around the globe, but if you want to spend an evening below the sea, your options are pretty limited. The private Conrad Maldives Rangali Island just opened what it calls the world’s first underwater hotel, and it is an incredible place which can actually fulfill that desire.

The hotel is called The Muraka, which Designboom points out means “coral” in the native Dhivehi. When you book a reservation, you get the entire villa, which features floors above and below the water line. Up top you can enjoy a luxurious living area and exterior porch with attached pool, but the real fun starts when you dip below the waves of the Indian Ocean.

Attached to the ocean floor is a large living area, bathroom, and, of course, a top-of-the-line sleeping quarters. You’ll sleep in what amounts to a glass dome surrounded by the sea and any ocean life that happens to drift by.

The company behind the hotel produced a making-of video to showcase the construction, and it’s definitely worth a watch:

But you don’t just get access to the villa during your stay. Along with the room(s) you get 24-hour butler service, a private chef, and access to the other attractions on the small island, including several restaurants. You also get a speed boat to use during your stay, because why not? Oh, and they’ll also fly you in on a private seaplane.

This probably goes without saying, but a stay at the hotel is only for those with very deep pockets. A night at the villa will set you back a cool $50,000, so if you’re planning on a weekend getaway you’ll need some serious spending cash. The hotel just began taking reservations this month.

For the rest of us without a few hundred grand to drop on a quick vacation, maybe we can just hang a fish tank above our beds and get the same effect.