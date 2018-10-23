Samsung’s first foldable phone will probably be unveiled next month

October may have brought us a bunch of interesting Android flagships, but November should be even better for one simple reason: Samsung’s developer conference (SDC18), which takes place in San Francisco on November 7-8, is where we might learn more details about the future of the company’s Android hardware. Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy F foldable phone at the conference, or at least reveal some details about it. And the company has already started teasing the exciting new handset.

Samsung started developing foldable devices many years ago, and we’ve been expecting the first foldable handset to launch for about two years at this point. The device was delayed over and over, but we’re finally getting to the point where Samsung will share more details about it.

The Galaxy F, or whatever Samsung ends up calling it, is likely to launch in stores at some point next year, but Samsung might want to unveil the handset next month to claim title of world’s first foldable phone. Huawei is also gunning for the same title and the company confirmed recently that the first foldable phone it’s making will also be its first 5G device.

The crossroads between the present and the future – Samsung Developer Conference is where you’ll meet the knowledge needed to stay on tech’s cutting edge. #SDC18

Samsung a few days ago posted a video for its developer conference that contains a blink-and-you-miss-it teaser that foldable handsets might be discussed at the event. The clip shows the profile of what could be a foldable device that’s being opened and then folded out to be used in tablet mode.

The message is also pretty clear. We’re at the crossroads “between the present and the future,” and Samsung’s event is where “now meets next.”

The move to foldable devices seems to be the next logical step in the evolution on the smartphone, and the only way that we can enjoy bigger displays on pocketable devices, given that we’re now wielding handsets with all-screen designs.

But if Samsung is going to succeed at pioneering this new form factor, it certainly will need developers to invent new experiences that make good use of a foldable screen. Reports in the past few months did say that user experience was a major focus during the development of the foldable phone. With that in mind, it makes sense to see Samsung unveil the phone at a developer event.

The SDC18 website reveals that developers will get to “play with new tech,” although that’s not specific enough to confirm that developers will have access to foldable Samsung phone prototypes. The opening keynote is scheduled for 10:00 AM on November 7th, which is when the foldable phone will probably be announced.