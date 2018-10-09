The real ‘Avengers 4’ title may have leaked, but we all missed it

We’ve been talking about the Avengers 4 title from the moment the final Infinity War credits scene ended, but Disney and Marvel haven’t been ready to share any details about it. When pressed about it, they did say that the title isn’t used in Infinity War dialogue, ruling out Avengers: Endgame.

Then, a few weeks ago, the Russo Brothers trolled the world with a cryptic photo captioned “Look hard,” sending fans into a title-seeking frenzy. Everything about that image was analyzed for clues as to what the Russos wanted to say. Then, a few days ago, Mark Ruffalo went on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show to troll Avengers fans about the title, with the Russos joining in. Little did many people know that, just before that happened, the actual Avengers 4 title may have leaked for real.

It was MCU Cosmic that dropped the bomb a few days ago:

According to a source who is most reliable, the title for the conclusion to Avengers: Infinity War is Avengers: Annihilation.

Comics readers would quickly point out that Annihilation doesn’t necessarily make sense as a title for the film, given that Annihilation is a different Marvel story. But, as MCU Cosmic explained, this wouldn’t be the first time Marvel just snaps a big title from the comics and does whatever it wants with it. And we already know that Marvel’s movie universe is loosely based on the comics to begin with.

But the report was met with criticism when it first came out, and that’s where things get interesting. As MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad explained in a YouTube video, available at the end of this post, he was in contact with Disney before revealing the purported title. That’s because MCU Cosmic had accurate information about the launch of the Captain Marvel trailer, a story that Disney had asked him to remove.

After contacting Disney about the Avengers 4 title, Conrad found out from other sources that someone at Disney leaked the title to other people. He then published the story so others wouldn’t beat him to the scoop, as Disney never told him not to run it.

Some people are saying "Come on why would they bother trolling some blogger". Here's the thing; I know for a fact Marvel were *pissed* and calls were made last night after the title got leaked. So I'm not shocked they trolled @ManaByte. And they used Fallon for it. Well played. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 6, 2018

Others confirmed Disney and Marvel were angry about the whole situation, and that Annihilation may have been indeed the title of the film. Ruffalo’s appearance on Fallon may have been a response to the Avengers 4 title leaking like that. It sure was a great way to make the world forget about Annihilation and focus on Ruffalo’s funny gimmicks.

Annihilation was definitely the title they were going to use, a lot of writers and insiders have found out about it… — Skyler Shuler (@Skylerhxc) October 6, 2018

That said, we’re back to waiting. Time will tell whether MCU Cosmic was right or not — check out the video yourself for more details about this Avengers 4 title saga.