Mark Ruffalo just trolled fans over the unknown ‘Avengers 4’ title

What will Avengers 4 be called? That’s something we still have yet to figure out, although there are plenty of rumors and guesses floating around. The most recent comes from Hulk actor and frequent Infinity War leaker Mark Ruffalo, who teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and the Russo brothers to troll the world.

First, a little history. Whether you’re already familiar with Ruffalo’s infamous Infinity War leak or not, check out the following clip. Here we see Don Cheadle and Ruffalo promoting Infinity War at D23 last year, when the latter suddenly came shockingly close to spoiling the end of the movie:

At that time, we all thought they were all joking. And they may as well have been trolling us, considering what Ruffalo did a few days ago. The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, where he shared spoilers with the audience, including the purported title and some details about Hulk. But everything was censored from the viewers at home, as you’ll see in the following clip:

Clearly it was all a gag, mocking Ruffalo’s previous Avengers indiscretion. But the actor stepped it up a notch, posting the following message on Twitter:

.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 5, 2018

Notice that Barry mention, taking us back to the D23 leak from before. Fallon, of course, answered:

Dude, it’s too late – already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”? https://t.co/GMds1hGO8X — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 5, 2018

And then, the Russo Brothers stepped in to tell Mark that he’s fired.

Mark, you’re fired. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) October 6, 2018

That’s some glorious trolling right there. But Avengers fans never, ever give up. They had to know what he said, so someone removed the bleep using a spectrogram editor. As you’ll notice in the clip, Fallon’s team went out of their way to try to hide what Ruffalo said, going as far as to hide his mouth so lip-readers couldn’t figure it out:

This might not actually be the real #Avengers4 title BUT: put the audio from the Fallon/Ruffalo interview into Audition and tried removing the bleep using the spectrogram editor. THE LAST AVENGER is what was said. pic.twitter.com/vzx23sJBNO — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) October 7, 2018

What he said was “The Last Avenger.” We can’t help but notice that The Last Avenger would be a clear nod to The First Avenger, which happens to be the subtitle of the first Captain America film. And many people expect Captain America to die in the next Avengers film. Could that be the real title though?

The actual Avengers 4 title might be revealed by mid-November, according to some.