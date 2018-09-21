Belkin’s wireless charging station juices up your iPhone XS and Apple Watch 4 – but it costs $159

It’s the time of year that my inbox fears the most: New iPhone Launch Day is customarily the day that accessory manufacturers choose to release all their new cases and cables and cords and dongles and gizmos tailored to the new iPhones, and of course, every single one gets its own press release.

Most accessories fall in the sub-$100 mark, because once you’ve spent $1,449 on a phone, you’re probably out of organs to sell. But Belkin is throwing caution to the wind with its new BoostUp wireless charging station, which promises a “modern and minimalist aesthetic” that has been “enhanced for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and Apple Watch Series 4.” All jokes aside, it does look like a fantastic bedside charging stand, but the $159 pricetag is difficult to swallow.

At least for the money you get more than just good looks. It’s a well-specced device with Qi-certified wireless charging for up to 7.5 watts, which is what the new iPhones support. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max wirelessly charge faster than the iPhone X, but that’s thanks to an improvement in efficiency, not a more powerful charger. So, the 7.5 watts that were used to charge the iPhone X will be sufficient for the iPhone XS.

In addition to the main wireless charger for you iPhone, there’s also a dock for your Apple Watch, which will work with every version of the Apple Watch, from the original to the brand-new Series 4. The best detail is one additional USB-A port around the back, which charges at the USB standard of 5W/1A. There’s also an adapter included in the box, which is a good touch — too many charging stations rely on you supplying your own charging brick.