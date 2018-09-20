Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was one of the best ones we’ve had in a while, and a few of the apps in there are actually still free downloads if you hurry. Thursday brings with it a fresh new batch of freebies though, and we’ve rounded up the seven best ones in this post.

Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets

Normally $2.99.

Quickgets Geo v3.0

• «Best new apps» AppStore app featured in 17 countries on iOS8 launch day, featuring Apple Watch support.

• App featured on Yahoo Tech, AppAdvice, BGR, AppPicker, iPhon.fr… With Quickgets Geo you can quickly get the course in which you are, current speed, altitude, geographical coordinates, orientation and weather indicators by using the internal compass and GPS. As a new feature, now Quickgets Geo supports advanced bookmarking, Street View and Flyover live mapping of current position, multiple units, distance, bearing, deviation, 5 day weather forecast, and current radar images. The widgets included are designed to integrate with ease in the aesthetics of your device in the Notification center.

It also offers extended content within the included app where you can set the units of measurement according your preferences, and an Apple Watch app that enables you to see at a glance the most important data when traveling or moving outdoor, including current address, GPS coordinates, altitude, speed and bearing compass. This app and widgets is universal for all iOS12 devices / watchOS5 capable devices (even the new upcoming ones), and minimizes the use of the device battery by disconnecting GPS module when the widget is not in use. Contents:

· Main app: allows you to obtain a full status of your environment.

* Location data

– GPS Coordinates (DMS / WGS84 / UTM / Decimal / MGRS)

– Distance to a point (miles / meters)

– Altitude (feet / meters)

– Speed (kmh / mph / knots)

– North (magnetic / true)

* Mapping / imagery

– Standard mapping

– Satellite imagery

– Street View imagery (where available)

– Flyover (where available)

– Current radar imagery (worldwide)

* Calculations

– Distance from current location to a point

– Bearing

– Deviation from front device heading to current bearing

– Bearing to target location

– Deviation (delta) from current bearing to target location

– Target location coordinates

* Weather condition (from current location or bookmark)

– Current temperature

– Current pressure

– Current humidity

– Current daylight

– Overall condition

– Wind speed

– Wind direction

* Weather forecast (5 day / 3 hour estimation, from current location or bookmark)

– All the previous indicators plus graphs.

– Estimated rain volume

– Estimated snow volume

* Bookmarks

– Online/offline bookmarks

– Bookmark from current location

– Assisted bookmark with map. · Watch app: allows you to obtain a brief status of your environment.

* Location

– GPS Coordinates (units synchronized with main app)

– Current address, postal code and city (internet connection required)

* Compass

– Bearing compass (in order to show the bearing the user must be displacing in any direction)****

* Speed

– Current speed (units synchronized with main app)

* Elevation

– Current elevation (units synchronized with main app) Notice:

You must allow access to localization services in order to allow the app to process GPS information to show you the relevant information. If you are getting no info, please check the permissions in Settings > Privacy > Location and check Quickgets Geo.

Download Quickgets Geo: geodata widgets

Pinball Breaker Forever

Normally $0.99.

Pinball Breaker Forever merges pinball and brick breaking mechanics to produce a supercharged twitchy randomly generated endless gaming experience, with a vibe from the 80’s! Easy to play, hard to master!! Monster-Blocks appear in waves and slowly go down the screen one after the other. Protect your city from the invaders by destroying the blocks before they reach the bottom of the screen. Side tracks with optional skill shot mini-games will increase your score and add another twist to the game. Main Features: – Endless randomly generated levels

– 6 types of power-ups like explosions, unstoppable ball or multiballs

– 15 types of side track mini-game like target arrays, bumpers, spinners or laser

– Progress through power-ups, skill shots and cosmetic unlocks

– Many types of blocks with different behaviour

– Replaykit for replays and shares

– Tactical aiming: scan the maps for weaknesses and power-ups to increase your efficiency

– MFI support

– Game Center achievements and leaderboards

– Original soundtrack

– Live broadcasting

Download Pinball Breaker Forever

Alook Browser

Normally $1.99.

Alook Web Browser aim to be the best browser for iOS.

• No push, no news, no ads, 23MB, booting under one second.

• Audio/video floating player, 2x speed (supports 0.5-2.0), shares links, background play …

• Download, decompress and compress (zip, rar & 7z), read, play, Wi-Fi Transfer and file management.

• Reader mode, smart splicing pages.

• Built-in 14 languages ​​translation, support full-page translation and word translation.

• Gallery mode to view and save pictures in batches.

• Built-in Adblock Plus, support for manually editing tagged ads, auto-shielding intrusive ads.

• Custom search engine.

• Full-format e-book reader (txt, pdf, epub, mobi, azw, azw3, azw4, prc, pdb).

• iOS 11 Files and iTunes file sharing.

• Perfectly fit iPhone, iPhone X and iPad, support device synchronization.

• Site Settings: video floating, block intrusive ads, text-only mode, clipboard access and JavaScript.

• Perfectly supports split screen and iOS 11 drag and drop operation on iPad. More Features:

• iCloud sync.

• Preload next page.

• Privacy mode.

• Touch ID / Face ID authentication.

• Custom site icon.

• View webpage source.

• Auto refresh.

• Big Bang.

• Handoff

• Full-page snapshot.

• Night mode, text-only mode, full screen mode.

• Pull down to refresh.

• In-page lookup.

• 1Password, LastPass, Avast Passwords & other password managers that conform to 1Password protocol.

• Front and rear camera scanning QR code.

• Identify image QR codes and generate QR codes for link.

• Desktop/Mobile site switch (custom UA).

• Stop direct jumping App Store.

• Print, create PDF.

• Website shortcut input, quick open copy URL.

• Support page turning button and click screen to turn page.

• Slide anywhere on the page to return

• View site certificate.

• Custom long press shortcuts.

• Custom font, language, page slide rate, screen rotation lock…

Download Alook Browser

Savings: Money Manager

Normally $3.99.

Savings is an app that helps you stay on top of your personal finance, simply and easily. * All your accounts in one place

Bring all of your accounts in one place so you can track your spending and stay organized. * See where your money goes

The breakdown chart shows you where your money is going, by breaking down your expenses and incomes by category. * Bill reminder

Create scheduled transactions for your bills. Set a reminder so you never forget to pay your bill. * Category autocompletion

Entering transaction on the go is super quick because Savings automatically complete name and category for you based on past entries. * Mac app + iCloud sync

Savings for macOS is even more powerful. We highly recommend you try it. Your data is synced securely over iCloud. And much more…

Multi-currency support. Split transaction. Archived accounts. Passcode protection. Custom categories.

Download Savings: Money Manager

Dirt Bike Racing Madness

Normally $0.99.

Go ahead and live out your motorbike racing dreams with Dirt Bike Madness!!! Ride your dirt bike on unusually challenging obstacle courses and try to complete all the levels, in this adrenaline action-packed, heart-thumping bike game. Features: -Incredible physics engine that provides realistic-looking behavior to the bike and rider. -Unique and smooth gameplay -30 exciting and hard levels -6 different terrains/location -Accelerometer support -Earn stars for your best local times.

Download Dirt Bike Racing Madness

Xmart Calculator Pro

Normally $5.99.

Let’s look at some simple questions: Question 1:

James can make $200 per day, what would be his annual income ( He works 5 days a week, 48 weeks per year) ? This is easy, just enter an expression as this in Xmart Calculator: 200 x 5 x 48 Question 2:

How many times of tapping a button to calculate his annual income? 8 times on a normal calculator, 7 times on Xmart Calculator (you don’t need to tap the ‘=’ button). Question 3:

What if his day rate is $320, $400, $500…? Well, very similar:

320 x 5 x 48;

400 x 5 x 48;

500 x 5 x 48… What’s the problem? With a normal calculator, we have to enter the same buttons ‘x 5 x 48’ very time when the only value changes is just the day rate. Is there any way to just enter the day rate and the result will update automatically? With Xmart Calculator, YES! You can define a Algebra function like this: “IncomeByDay(X) = X x 5 x 48” Then you can just select the function and enter the value for ‘X’ and the result will update straight away! To get James annual income, you just need to tap buttons 4 times. —

End of questions

— Xmart Calculator is appreciated as an intelligent, programmable and expandable calculator based on text expression. In addition to most of the common and scientific functions, users can also define personal functions. All calculations are step-by-step traceable. **Quick start: * There is no ‘=’ button in this calculator app, it will calculate and show result as soon as the expression is updated.

* Swipe up/down to hide/show the history records.

* Swipe left and right to hide/show the scientific/math functions. **Main feature: * Custom functions: user can define any algebra functions with up to 9 parameters.

* Use a custom function in the main expression or play with it separately.

* Calculate and show result instantly when the input is updated.

* Support most scientific math functions.

* Save calculation to history

* Recall history item or expression

* Name/label a history item meaningfully

* Record and show step by step details of the calculation

* Share history with friends

* Configure the colours and fonts

* Super fast mortgage calculator is included

* Turn ON/OFF the button sounds,

* Select button sound from 6 different options * Support Apple Watch & iMessage

Download Xmart Calculator Pro

Word Jam – jumble scramble

Normally $2.99.

Need to a play a simple game that requires no internet? Word Jam – a fun scramble jumble word game

• Puzzles come in groups of 4 words

• Tap and hold to move letters around

• So easy, there’s no need to learn anything!

Download Word Jam – jumble scramble