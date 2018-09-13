Spotify ups the arbitrary 3,333 song download limit to 10,000

Spotify is one of the most popular digital subscription services in the world, and as far as the service has come in the decade it has been available, one issue has been bugging users for years. For some mysterious reason, Spotify limits the number of songs that premium subscribers can download on their phone, tablet or computer for offline listening to 3,333. Finally, this week, after years of complaints, Spotify has addressed the issue.

In a software update that began rolling out this week, Spotify has officially tripled the number of songs subscribers can download to their devices. Users first began noticing the change earlier this week, and Spotify eventually confirmed the change to Rolling Stone on Wednesday.

“At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users,” a Spotify spokesperson told Rolling Stone. “We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device — from 3,333 on three devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to five devices.”

Not only has the offline track limit increased per device, but the number of devices has gone from three to five as well. In other words, you could potentially have 50,000 songs saved for offline listening, where previously the hard limit was 9,999. I’m not sure I’ll ever need 50,000 songs on me (or even 10,000 for that matter), but it’s very nice to see Spotify addressing one of its most obtuse issues. This might not be enough to regain the lead over Apple Music in the United States, but plenty of Spotify Premium users will be pleased with the update.