The first online preorder listing just went live for the iPhone Xs, and ‘iPhone Xs Max Plus’

September 14th is going to be the day when new iPhone preorders should kick off around the world. That’s because every year, Apple and its partners begin presales for the newest smartphones on the first Friday after the official iPhone press conference. But a Romanian electronics store has listed all three upcoming iPhones as available for preorder right now — the iPhone 9, iPhone Xs, and “iPhone Xs Max Plus.”

From the looks of it, QuickMobile is just hedging its bets, providing what seem to be placeholder listings for all the new iPhone variations we expect to see this year.

The company seems to have drawn inspiration from all the rumors available out there, using iPhone 9, iPhone Xs, and — weirdly enough — “iPhone Xs Max Plus” as the product names. BGR on Wednesday exclusively reported that the 6.5-inch iPhone X successor will be named iPhone Xs Max, a product name that was corroborated in a similar report from 9to5Mac.

Getting back to the listings, they only offer two colors regardless of iPhone version, including black and white. As for storage, the iPhone 9 comes in 64GB and 256GB options, while the iPhone Xs and Max Plus are both listed with a 512GB version.

Image Source: QuickMobile

Other specs or significant features are not provided, further suggesting these are placeholder listings. Comparatively, an iPhone X page on the site details all the specs of the phone, as well as accessories bundles and reviews.

What’s interesting is that QuickMobile lists prices for all the new iPhone models, even though they’re not officially taking preorders until September 14th. Mind you, all the following prices include local tax.

64GB iPhone 9 – RON 3,799.90 ($951)

256GB iPhone 9 – RON 4,599.90 ($1,152)

64GB iPhone Xs – RON 4,849.90 ($1,214)

256GB iPhone Xs – RON 5,649.90 ($1,415)

512GB iPhone Xs – RON 6,499.90 ($1,627)

64GB iPhone Xs Max Plus – RON 5399.90 ($1,352)

256GB iPhone Xs Max Plus – RON 6,199.90 ($1,552)

512GB iPhone XsMax Plus – RON 6,999.90 ($1,752)

While it’s unlikely that QuickMobile obtained these details from Apple this far ahead, we’ll point out that the original iPhone X prices in Romania were RON 5,399 for the 64GB option and RON 6,299 for the 256GB model.

The listings were still live at the time of this writing and could be seen at this link.