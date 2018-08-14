We had a great roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps for you yesterday that were all on sale for free. If you missed it, there are actually still a few freebies to be found in yesterday’s post, so go back and grab them while you can. We’ve got a fresh new list of premium apps for you to check out on Tuesday though, and they’re all on sale for free for a limited time.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

File Expert

Normally $14.99.

File Expert – the most friendly file manager for your iPhone! It helps you manage your local and cloud files and provides various ways of transfer files. 1. One-stop File Management ▪ Support importing files from other apps, like mail attachment or music, image and documents in other Apps. Import files to File Expert and manage them all together.

▪ Fast file browsing. Categorize your images, music, videos and documents respectively so you can browse them more clearly and conveniently.

▪ Support all basic operations, such as create, copy, move, delete, rename, compress, decompress, sort, batch operation and more. 2. Access & Manage Clouds Files File Expert is able to explore mainstream Clouds, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Yandex, SugarSync,VDisk. More Clouds will be supported in future.

GCloud is a free cloud service with ultra-large capacity exclusively provided by File Expert. Welcome to have a try. 3. Transfer Files Wirelessly ▪ WiFi Transfer: You can send files between different mobile devices, like between iPhone and other smart phones, phone and Tab/Pad.

▪ Web PC Suite: It allows you to connect your iPhone to your Mac or other computers wirelessly. Access and manage files of iPhone on your Mac or other computer, upload and download files between them.

▪ FTP: File Expert can turn your iPhone into a FTP server and let other FTP clients visit it. It is quite easy to share & manage your files remotely. 4. More Useful Tools

▪ Recycle Bin: Remove files to recycle bin and recover them anytime you want. Never worry about mis-deleting the important files.

▪ Safebox: Move files into Safebox and set a password to lock them. Keep your Private file strictly confidential.

▪ Favorites: Adding frequently-used files to Favorites saves time for locating files.

▪ Tags: another useful way to classify your files. If you want to experience the advanced features of File Expert, welcome to upgrade your account. File Expert has three different advanced versions for you:

Professional Version:

▪ $ 5.99. No subscription required. One time purchase.

▪ Unlimited storage for Recycle Bin.

▪ Unlimited storage for Safebox.

▪ Unlimited Tags.

Premium Version：

▪ $ 6.99/Mo, $ 66.99/Yr. Subscription required.

▪ Include all the features of Professional Version

▪ Enjoy 1TB GCloud memory space

Flagship Verison：

▪ $ 19.99/Mo, $ 199.99/Yr. Subscription required.

▪ Include all the features of Professional Version

▪ Enjoy 5TB GCloud memory space Price may vary by location. Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account. Your subscription will automatically renew unless canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. You will not be able to cancel the subscription once activated. Manage your subscriptions in Account Settings after purchase.

Download File Expert

Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds

Normally $1.99.

Sounds was recorded in most beautiful places around world. All sounds recorded with high quality stereo condenser microphones and preamps. (besides generated sounds: white pink brown noises and binaural beats) Additional features:

Auto off timer

Reliable alarm clock Sounds:

white noise

pink noise

unicorn music box

teddy bear music box

ballerina music box

cat purring

morning forest

creek in forest

forest

tropical jungle with tree frogs

loro park

bonfire

heavy rain

heavy thunder

distant thunder

rain under umbrella

rain near window

light rain on street

rain on city street with traffic

sea with seagull

sand beach

baltic sea beach

underwater volcano

night sea

wind in open window

wind at the door

london train station

australian subway

moscow subway

chinese bus

highway

new york silent street

highway bridge

oscillating fan

3D printer

old radio tuning

old english clock

vacuum cleaner at work

wind chimes

gong 40″

gong 38″

binaural beat 1Hz lethargic

binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep

binaural beat 3Hz dreamless

binaural beat 4Hz drowsy

binaural beat 6Hz fantasy

binaural beat 8Hz relaxed

binaural beat 12Hz conscious

binaural beat 16Hz focus

binaural beat 24Hz active

Roscoff port

Amazon rainforest at night

Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night

Eidar river (Iceland)

Download Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds

Aureus Prime

Normally $2.99.

Lights out! Lights out! Can you memorize the board and match elements in the dark? Memorize the board, match hidden elements, produce gold, upgrade the machine, and fight the ever so quickly increasing pressure. Play online with up to 3 opponents to determine who has the best visual memory or fastest fingers and collect their gold by defeating them! Take a break from classic matching games and see if you can master this new twist! — In Aureus the player is tasked with operating the elements of an electrically charged gold producing machine. The machine operates in the dark, with all elements hidden from the player. Matching similar elements creates an electrical current which briefly illuminates part of the board, disintegrates the matched elements, and produces gold. Players must rely on their memory to match hidden elements. Speed is likewise essential to master the Aureus which has a strong tendency to overheat. Skilled players have the option of using gold coins earned over time to upgrade the machine. Upgrades can reduce pressure, slow falling elements, or minimize the impact of failed matches amongst other benefits. Once fully upgraded, Aureus provides its fastest game mode with frantic gameplay. At a basic level, Aureus can be played as a tile matching game with a twist. At the most complex level, Aureus demands a combination of strategy, dexterity and memory. The most efficient way to play is by making a succession of small matches to regroup similar elements, followed by more complex matches to produce large amounts of gold coins. As the pressure increases, the player must master a balance between speed and memorization to optimize the number of coins and the final score. Aureus features 3 game modes:

* Endurance: the classic mode, with continuous game play until the machine breaks

* Time Trial: the perfect mode for short sessions, with game play limited to 90 seconds

* Online: a multiplayer mode in which players can challenge up to 3 opponents

Download Aureus Prime

Ruler

Normally $0.99.

New AR technology make easy to measure lenght on the fly with Ruler. Single measure ruler – draw one line with length.

Chain measure ruler – measure several lines one by one.

Perimeter measure ruler – several lines with close perimeter form last point to first. Colors – for separate different measures.

Download Ruler

Fortress: Destroyer

Normally $0.99.

Build the biggest, most blisteringly powerful battleship fleet imaginable, then fight back against the tyrannical Blackwater navy in this hard-hitting action-RPG from the makers of Bloons TD 5. CRAFT YOUR SHIP

Choose one of 3 ship classes, fill multiple gun slots with powerful weapons, and add Modules to get new abilities. Take your custom ship build into one of 15 missions, and unleash pure havoc as you target your weapons, ram enemies to bits, and trigger ocean boiling special abilities. Earn resources and precious Blueprints with each victory, upgrade your ship, and build a fleet of up to 15 ships to wrest command of the seas away from your relentless enemy. FAST AND FURIOUS

Forget about slow ship simulations you’ve seen before – this is smooth, one-touch driving with the ability to dodge incoming fire, auto-target enemies, and line up nitro boosts for awesome ram combos. CRUSH YOUR ENEMIES

Blackwater isn’t going down without a fight – you’ll face dozens of vicious enemies who can form a variety of deadly attack groups. Navigate past enemy turrets and fortifications to crush enemy-spawning factories. Then face off against huge armored boss ships that use every ounce of their firepower and their signature special attacks to send you to a watery grave. BUILD YOUR FLEET

15 different ship types, 16 Bridges, 100+ weapons, and 75+ modules allow you to craft an incredible array of powerful ships. Use Fleet Squadron to call in two of your other ships to tackle tough objectives, or send other ships off on timed missions to come back with critical resources to help you grow even stronger. YOUR MISSION, IN A GRIM NEW WORLD

In 2063, vast ice shelves in western Antarctica broke free, crushing coastal cities beneath cataclysmic waves, overwhelming nuclear failsafes, and plunging the world into disease, mutation, economic collapse, and regional conflict. Governments crumbled, and in 2065, Aiden Black, head of the world’s largest naval military contractor, Blackwater Enterprises, unleashed his stockpiled fleets and seized control of the seas. You are a captain in the New Coastal Alliance, a coalition of surviving national and private fleets held together by the need to confront Blackwater. You must arm your ship, collect valuable Blueprints to build your strength, and assemble a fleet of warships mighty enough to challenge Blackwater and allow our world to rebuild. Download and play now, Captain – your fleet awaits! ——————– Requirements: Requires iOS 8 or later, iPhone 5 and iPod Touch 5 or later, iPad mini 2 or later, and iPad 3 or later. Single player offline play is supported, but for best experience, progress protection, and support, an internet connection is required to register your game data (player is financially responsible for internet, carrier, data, device, and other services). A Note on Stores and In-App Purchases: As a paid game, the economy and Blueprint loot systems are balanced so that you do not need to use any store purchases in order to have fun and be successful. For this reason we have provided the option for you to dismiss the Store entirely – you can play as if the store didn’t exist by selecting “Never” for the appearance setting. If, however, you want a chance to get Blueprints or resources faster, you can choose for Salty to visit your headquarters from time to time. We’re using this unconventional approach to the Store because we understand different players want different things, so please use the settings that suit you best, and feel free to give us feedback at support@ninjakiwi.com. Salty’s Store does contain in-app purchases. Beyond setting the Store to “Never” appear, you can also disable in-app purchases in your device’s settings.

Download Fortress: Destroyer

AR+Brush

Normally $0.99.

AR+Brush is a amazing AR app based on ARKit technology.

You can use it to draw something in the real space. take a try, you’ll know how amazing is this. If you want to try other AR related apps, you can try other apps we’ve done.

Download AR+Brush