‘Avengers 4’ spoilers might be hiding in plain sight

With eight months to go until the next Avengers movie launches, fans already know that most of the dead heroes will return to life in the upcoming sequel, and there are various theories on how that might happen. We know for a fact that the Quantum Realm featured in the Ant-Man franchise will be crucial for what happens next, and we know there’s going to be some time traveling in the next one as well.

A new comment from a Marvel executive now hints that spoilers may be hiding in plain sight, but it’s not Infinity War that you’ll have to rewatch. The problem is that we have no idea what they are.

Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard spoke on the Empire Film Podcast about the future of the Ant-Man films. And because Ant-Man is so instrumental in defeating Thanos, these spoilers Broussard teased might also provide clues to what happens next in Avengers 4.

Before we get started, you should know that Ant-Man 3 is yet to be announced. It sure makes sense to see a third film in the series, given what Marvel did with other MCU franchises. Also, it’s very likely that Avengers 4 will precede Ant-Man 3 when it comes to timeline. So whatever hints may lie in Ant-Man and the Wasp about the future of the franchise, they could be relevant for Avengers 4 as well.

Getting back to Broussard, he explained that the existing movies already contain teasers and spoilers for what’s coming next. He made specific references about the future of the Quantum Realm in his comments:

I think there’s more to do there. At this point of the process with the first Ant-Man, based on a glimmer of what you saw if you froze your DVD at the right place, we had the idea of ‘What if part two was about finding Janet?’ And it was an inkling of an idea. Nothing’s been announced, I’m not coyly sitting on any announcement. There really is no plans for the next one, but you can’t help but talk as filmmakers and creative people about where you would go next if you ever got the opportunity.

Now, if Marvel did that with Ant-Man, it must have done the same thing with the sequel. Broussard expanded on the complexity of the Quantum Realm (emphasis ours):

And we talk a lot about the Quantum Realm and there would be perhaps more opportunity to go down there. Maybe there’s more down there than we realized. Clearly, Janet’s been up to something and has different clothes on and some weapons. Where did those come from? And similarly, if you look at the right moment and freeze the DVD in a certain place, maybe you’ll see something else as well that could tip a hat to where the story could go.

It’s clear that the Quantum Realm is incredibly important for the Ant-Man stories, and, therefore, for the entire MCU. The more time Scott Lang spends in it, the better he’ll be able to use it to his advantage. And we know that Doctor Strange has plenty of Quantum Realm lines in the Avengers 4.

Talking to ComicBook earlier this year, Ant-Man director Peyton Reed also hinted that the Quantum Realm is a lot more important than we think:

In [Ant-Man 1], we added the Quantum Realm and Janet and stuff like that knowing that if we were able to make a sequel that that could be fertile ground. There are definitely things in this movie that, if we’re fortunate enough to make another one, there’s a lot to play with. We spend more time in the Quantum Realm in this movie, obviously, than the first movie but it feels like we’re just dipping our toes into it.

Is there a special kind of creature that inhabits the Quantum Realm? Well, that might not be surprising at all. Are they relevant to what happens in Avengers 4? We’ll have to wait and see.

Are there any spoilers in Infinity War for what’s coming next? You’ll just have to rewatch the film. You should also remember that Captain Marvel is set to debut early next year, before Avengers 4 hits cinemas, and the new Marvel story might bring us some clues as to what Captain Marvel might be tasked with in the next Avengers.