How to preorder the Galaxy Note 9 right now

You know what’s great about this particular Friday? We have no more Galaxy Note 9 rumors — and, before you ask, no Note 10 leaks either. That’s because Samsung on Thursday unveiled its next best thing, the next phone’s whose sales will likely fail to meet internal goals.

The Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now, and we already shared with you our first impressions about the handset and given you plenty of reasons to choose it over the iPhone X. Yes, it has almost the same design as the Note 8, and yes, it has virtually the same specs as the Galaxy S9. But if you’re upgrading from an older Android phone, the Note 9 is worth it.

What’s also great about this Friday is that you can preorder the phone from a variety of sources right away.

Before you choose where to buy the smartphone from, you should know the phone comes only in two color options at launch, including Ocean Blue, which comes with a yellow S Pen (above), and Lavander Purple. Furthermore, the phone comes in two storage options, including 128GB and 512GB.

If you preorder at any time until August 23rd, you’ll also get free AKG noise-canceling headphones (worth $299) or 15,000 V-bucks for Fortnite (worth $150) — or both, if you want to spend an extra $99 on top of the Note 9’s price.

The phone ships on August 24th, and will cost you either $999.99 or $1,249.99, depending on capacity. The price doesn’t include tax or other promos that might be available. For example, Samsung is giving you up to $450 credit when you trade-in a qualifying device, and so does Best Buy. BOGO deals are also already available, just go to Best Buy.

In addition to Samsung and Best Buy, you can already preorder the phone from all US carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon. (We’ve already listed all the current Note 9 price offers here.)

As a reminder, Verizon is running a different promo right now, one that kicks off on August 16th, which means you can combine it with the Galaxy Note 9 right away. You get six months of free Apple Music with any Unlimited plan. That would be $60 in savings if you were planning to pay for music streaming, whether it’s from Apple or someone else.

With all that in mind, I’ll remind you that Android phones lose their value a lot faster than the iPhone. The “meh” Galaxy S9 and Note 9 aren’t spared either, which means we’ll find better deals down the road, as we get closer to the holidays. So if you don’t want the free AKG headphones or the Fortnite currency, then you might be better off buying the phone at some point down the road.