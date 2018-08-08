It’s International Cat Day: Here are some cats that need adopting

Every year on August 8th, countries worldwide (apart from Russia, apparently) take a full day to appreciate our feline friends. As our editorial team loves their pets very dearly, we thought we’d take the opportunity to share some animals that are in need of forever homes.

Rousey enjoys car rides, puppuccino's, tennis balls, pillow pets, photo shoots & nap time. If you're interested in adopting this princess, please fill out our online application at https://t.co/6A9gqpxTH0 or give us a call at 914-273-1674. #AdoptDontShop https://t.co/5mzU8Jak0e pic.twitter.com/ynGsDNeNfx — Adopt-A-Dog (@AdoptADogInc) August 7, 2018

You can wake up to this face everyday. Harley is ready to be your one and only ❤️ Fill out an adoption application today at https://t.co/6A9gqpxTH0. #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/yPDR9M5Fv1 — Adopt-A-Dog (@AdoptADogInc) August 2, 2018

Hi, I'm April! People say I have a fun & quirky personality. I am very good with commands and would love to show you (for a treat). I'm about 5 years old, pretty and I am cat and dog friendly. So basically the full package. #ADOPT https://t.co/7SjFPQ7BgY pic.twitter.com/XiSBmnk4Mb — Adopt-A-Dog (@AdoptADogInc) July 31, 2018

Talk about a studmuffin! Crumpet is a big-hearted boy with the soul of an adventurer. He'd love to have an outdoorsy partner to take him hiking and on weekend adventures. With a face like his, Crumpet is sure to melt all your troubles away! #AdoptDontShop https://t.co/wD6qZwXPEz pic.twitter.com/SkyG2cDaev — Adopt-A-Dog (@AdoptADogInc) July 19, 2018

Of course, here at BGR we’re firmly a dog blog, so when we said there are cats that need adopting, what we actually meant is that there are some cat-friendly dogs and/or dogs that look kinda like cats that need adopting. If you look hard enough, you can probably even find a dog that will snobbishly ignore you, dislodge potted plants, and get in fights with raccoons, so ultimately, what’s even the difference?

All joking aside, early August is one of the busiest times for cat shelters as they juggle with a wave of new kittens born early in the summer. A number of shelters are offering free adoptions for International Cat Day; cats from shelters are generally checked by a vet, vaccinated, and spayed all before they’re released, a process that can cost hundreds of dollars to be done privately. By adoption a pet from a shelter, you’re also freeing up resources for other animals in need, and donations help keep animal rescue operations afloat. Apps like PetFinder can help you find a shelter pet, or you can visit your local county animal rescue to find someone in need.