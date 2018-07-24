We had a great roundup yesterday of paid iPhone and iPad apps that were on sale for free, and there are actually still a few freebies in there. If you happened to miss that post, definitely go back and check it out. We’ve got eight new apps on sale for you to take a look at on Tuesday though, and you’ll find them all listed out below.

Bouncey!

In-app purchases are currently free.

Bouncey! is a fun filled ball bouncing game. Tap to make the ball dive and bounce on the platforms, attempting to achieve a high score. Collect gems to boost your score and beware of the platforms as they appear in various sizes and colours. Some may even through a surprise! – 5 playable characters (1 free, 4 iAP)

– Changing worlds as you progress through.

– Worldwide leaderboard.

– Social sharing to challenge friends.

Mini for Facebook – with Lock Feature

Normally $0.99.

Featured on BGR, iosnoops.com, AppShopper ,Yahoo, 148Apps.com and many other websites and Blogs !

#9 Ranked in US, #22 Ranked in Ghana and top 50 in many other countries in the social network PAID APP on App store

Rated 4+ star (Avg) by our Users for all the version . —————————————————————————————————–

Our Some User Reviews –

“It’s a great start on a very good idea. I gave it 5 stars over my previous four stars because of the developers quick response on fixing a couple of complaints. Don’t see that every day! ”

by2K6GTO – Mar 30, 2016 —————————————————————————————————–

# Very light App for Facebook with Lock Feature

# Use Facebook in private mode .

# Keep your Facebook data private

# Small size App 11 MB , very less compare to official app 144 MB . —————————————————————————————————–

** It is just not only Facebook lock , it is also a very light version of Facebook Note – Please write in review about your need , we will definitely add those feature in next version as we added many feature in version 2.0 , requested by our users . —————————————————————————————————–

Key Feature –

____________________________________________________________________

1. FACEBOOK

____________________________________________________________________ * Very Light version of Facebook

* Very small in size

* Bar Button to Use Facebook in very easy way

* Chat with Facebook friend

* Play video

* Share post with friends

* Basically All the feature of Facebook ____________________________________________________________________

2. PRIVACY AND SECURITY

____________________________________________________________________

* Lock App When App enter in Background .

* You can lock also Lock it by Lock button .

* App will be Lock automatically when you launch any another application.

* App will be Lock Automatically when you press Home button or Power Button.

* So no-one can Access your Facebook even when he got access your phone .

* You can change password Anytime in easy step . —————————————————————————————————–

# Don’t drain your battery so fast and don’t full up your device with junks !

# It is useful if you are running out of memory .

# Useful for the user who want to keep their Facebook data private

# Once Install Log in and have Fun ! # Lock your Facebook in case any other family member want to use your phone .

# Lock facebook in case many people access your phone .

# It also fast and take less running memory . —————————————————————————————————–

Thank You !

Love Test Meter

Normally $0.99.

Are you Two Best Friends and Lovers ? Get an ** Accurate Compatibility Score ** This love calculator provides an accurate relationship compatibility score, just using the power of numbers in your name. Its uses real numerology principles using the names and how they sound, and based on each name, this compatibility score is based on ancient numerology principles. To get an accurate compatibility score using this App, just type in your name and your partner’s name and tap ‘GO’ to see how compatible you both are, in all walks of life. This is indicated by a test score. The score tells you that how much each one can help the other person, or tells you how much care is present between them and also tells you if both of you are in alignment with the general life path. Enter the name by which you are called, or most know for, rather than the full name. It can even be your NickName. Keying in your Name on the left, will let you know how much your partner supports you, and keying in your partner’s name on the left, shows how much you support your partner. Download and have fun, you can test it on your friends too!! *** What our users say *** @ Scary accurate! In a good way :)

I put the same person in using nicknames as well as actual names and it gave the exact same reading. That’s scary in a good way!

– byshelluva @ Love it

App is awesome…..works good!!!!!!!

– byRodgers121212 @ Good

I love this app. Works great!!!

– byMaxuser1019

VisualX – After Camera Effects

Normally $1.99.

VisualX will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments. Crop, splash, adjust, rotate, draw, add text, add filters and hordes of effects then export in full size or to the usual social media suspects. “Easily fix your photos with VisualX” ~ Product Hunt “VisualX photo editor is high performance image editing software” ~ Applion.jp “VisualX will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments” ~ AppAdvice.com “VisualX photo editor is all in one photo editor” ~ newmobilelife.com “Photo Editor with many filtering tools and effects. Covering virtually all aspects of dressing. Whether it’s adjusting the light, adjusting the white effect, attaching a sticker, writing a picture, cutting or blurring pictures. It can be done easily through tools that are arranged in a neat manner” ~ Thai.co

_______________________________________________ KEY FEATURES :- ●Filters

Choose from dozens of breathtaking filters and effects to completely change your image ●Stunning Effects

Choose from a perfectly categorized collection of stunning effects such as Spot, Bloom & Gloom to easily make your photos stand out! ●Beautiful Text

Simply add beautiful text to your photos with many artistic fonts to choose from. Express yourself, with the most perfectly designed text editing tool for your phone ●Emoji

Add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life! ●Tone Curve

It is a powerful tool that can be used to make advanced tonal adjustments on your image. ●Sharpen

Makes the detail in your photo appear sharper and more defined. Push the slider slowly and be careful not to over-sharpen. ●Saturation

Controls the vibrancy of the colors in your photo. Increase saturation to make the colors more vibrant, or decrease it to make them less vibrant. ●Fade

Washes out shadows and gives your photo a faded or vintage look ●Draw

Draw on your photo with any color you want ●Color Splash

Selectively remove and replace color with Splash ●Crop Options

– Flip, rotate, and straighten crooked photos

-Perspective: vary the photo as if taken from a different angle

-Transform your photos with our rotating tool, vertical and horizontal flipping tools, and straightening. ●Simple Sharing

Share your favorite photos with your friends in just 1 tap! Our simple sharing features, allows you to post your pics to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or whatever social network you use, faster than ever!

______________________________________________ ◉No In-App Products

◉No Ads Download now!!

Tower of Hanoi Puzzle

Normally $1.99.

The Tower of Hanoi is a mathematical game or puzzle.

It consists of three rods, and a number of disks of different sizes which can slide onto any rod.

The puzzle starts with the disks in a neat stack in ascending order of size on one rod, the smallest at the top, thus making a conical shape. The objective of the puzzle is to move the entire stack to the red rod, obeying the following rules: 1. Only one disk may be moved at a time.

2. Each move consists of taking the upper disk from one of the rods and sliding it onto another rod, on top of the other disks that may already be present on that rod. 3. No disk may be placed on top of a smaller disk.

Documents Pro-Privacy Manager

Normally $2.99.

Manage your privacy information, including Contacts, Websites, Photos, Audio, Videos and other documents.

Support for creating multiple accounts and passwords.

Use different passwords to get different user data.

No one can access your personal files without the password.

Mini Watch Games 23-in-1

Normally $2.99.

Enjoy 23 amazing games on your Apple Watch and iPhone for one low price. That’s unbeatable value for money! ◆ Tower

Build your Tower by stacking colourful blocks on top of each other. Place them perfectly for bonus points. ◆ Frog Road

Help the cute frogs avoid the cars and cross Frog Road. The further you go the more points you earn. ◆ Chubby Chicken

Guide Chubby around the farm eating corn and avoiding dogs. Eat a bunch of cherries to power up and get revenge on the dogs. ◆ Drive

Swerve your race car down an ever winding road collecting coins for bonus points. The further you go the faster and narrower the road gets. ◆ Stick Flip

Flip gravity upside down and help Stickman free run past the multi colour obstacles. Flip it by taping/swiping the screen or use the digital crown. ◆ Cave Flyer

Fly your biplane down a treacherous cavern. Collect coins for bonus points as the caves walls narrow in on you. ◆ Drop

Down the rabbit hole you go. Help the bunny collect the yummy carrots for bonus points. ◆ Hop

Jump from platform to platform to gain more height and points. Shoot the winged baddies along the way. ◆ Cong

It’s like pong, but in a circle. Use the digital crown to move the paddle around the circle and keep the ball in play. ◆ Brick Fall

A fun retro falling brick game. Use the Digital crown or your finger to move the bricks around. Tap to rotate and swipe down to place the brick. Stack the bricks together to clear a line and score a point. ◆ 2048

Enjoy the addictive 2048 game on your watch or phone. Swipe the number tiles around to join them. Join the tiles to reach 2048. ◆ Card Sort

Super simple game. All you have to do is move the red cards up and the black cards down. Simple right? Use the digital crown or tap the top and bottom of the screen. ◆ Stick Jump

Take control of Stickman and free run your way past the multi colour obstacles. Control him by taping the screen or use the digital crown. ◆ Blocky Bird

Tap the screen to make Blocky fly up. Avoid the green pipes and get the highscore. ◆ Snake

Enjoy the classic snake game on your watch. Tap the left side of the screen to turn left and the right side to turn right. ◆ Tiles

Tap a black tile to clear it but don’t touch the white tiles or you loose. How fast can you clear all 50 tiles? ◆ Troopers

You’re under attack! Use the digital crown to aim your gun and tap the screen to shoot your enemies. Helicopters drop paratroopers, don’t let 4 troopers land on either side of your gun turret or you loose. Watch out for bombs dropped from the bombers! ◆ Invaders

Control your spaceship with the digital crown. Shoot all the invading aliens before they get you. ◆ Car Car

You control two cars, tap each car to change lanes. Avoid the squares and collect the circles. ◆ Walk the Line

Use the Digital Crown to move the blue dot and stay in the line. What is your best score? ◆ Brick Break

A fun retro brick breaking game. Use the Digital Crown to move your paddle and hit the ball. Destroy all the blocks to finish the level and get a high score. ◆ Tennis

A minimalist racket and ball game. Use the crown to move your paddle and hit the ball over the line. Play single player mode or against the AI opponent. ◆ Hacky Sack

Super simple to play and hard to put down. Keep the hacky sack up in the air by hitting it with your paddle. Bounce the sack as many times as you can to get the high score. Games feature:

> Leaderboards

> Tilt controls

> Sound Effects

> Music

> Watch support

> SpriteKit

> Scenekit

Password Safe – iPassSafe

Normally $3.99.

◆ iPassSafe Protecting Your Privacy ◆ Supports iPhone, and iPod touch. If you own an iPad, please check out iPassSafe Pro – universal app (Supports iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch). > TOP SECURITY

○ Using iOS AES-256 encryption to automatically encrypt all your data as soon as it’s stored in iPassSafe by a Master Password that only you know

○ All data stored on your device only (cloud is optional)

○ Self destruct option after 10 tries

○ Logout timer when inactive

○ Lock timer when using other App

○ Delete clipboard (optional)

○ Strong Built-In Password Generator to create unique passwords

○ Stay anonymous, account creation is not needed

○ Touch ID support > ALL YOUR DATA

• 24 x Custom categories you can design as you want

• 19 x Built-in categories including:

○ Logins (Web, Email, FTP…)

○ Credit Cards

○ Photos (from Gallery/Camera)

○ Bank accounts details

○ Safe/PIN numbers

○ Text notes

○ Documents (PDF, Word, Excel, PPT …)

○ Contacts with Build-it call/send email option

○ ID cards

○ Passports

○ Driving License

○ Software License > INTEGRATION WITH SAFARI APP

○ Fill Login directly in Safari App, by iPassSafe

○ New Logins pulled in from Safari App to iPassSafe

○ Support auto login with 3 (up to 4!) Parameters

○ Icons pulled in from any of your websites automatically ! > SYNC

○ 5 Sync options (iCloud, Dropbox, FTP, AirDrop & Email)

○ All data get encrypted before sync

○ Cloud is optional but not a requirement > ADVANCED FEATURES

○ Air Print (Single/All Items)

○ Contact import from Address Book

○ Call & Send Email to private contact using App

○ Login to private Gmail/Yahoo account from App

○ Built-in browser with auto/manual login

○ Built-in search tool

○ Dynamic sorting option

○ Multiple Databases (per users or contents)

○ Private Expiry Reminder (Credit card, Driving License…)

○ Available in 17 languages > WHY CHOOSE IPASSSAFE ?

○ iPassSafe provides top rate data security together with intelligent and user-friendly interface for rapid access

○ No hidden cost – You pay only once and get all features without any subscription > ABOUT APP

iPassSafe is available on AppStore since early 2011 with more than 600,000 users worldwide, it delivers most comprehensive, user friendly and reliable solution to personal data security. > NOTES:

1. Remember Your Password !

without it , you will not be able to see your data. 2. Backup is not done automatically, the user is responsible for such a backup (IDB file) using features (iCloud, Dropbox, email, FTP …) exists in iPassSafe to avoid loss of data when device is lost , damaged or any other reason, furthermore iPassSafe is NOT providing any direct cloud service, password retrieval, or backup service for security reason (all data stored on your device only!), user need to decide where to do the backup (iCloud, user’s private dropbox account, user’s diskonkey using FTP, or user’s email …), the user is also responsible for this backup safety. 3. Sync is not merging data, you have to keep all updated data on one device and use sync option upload file, than load and activate with password on all your other devices 4. Smart auto login algorithm is compatible with most web sites > CUSTOMER REVIEWS: “I have been using this app for years now to keep all my passwords and sensitive information,and have found it easy to use and would not hesitate to recommend it.” “RESULT AT LAST !!!!!

I have spent 4 evenings loading and trying out at least 29 Password Keepers and have finally found one that is straight forward to use with enhanced security. “Analyst – Perfectly fit my business need”

