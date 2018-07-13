Apple fans, welcome to our last roundup of the week covering paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available as free downloads for a limited time. We’ve got nine different premium apps on sale for free on Friday, and there are definitely some gems to be found on today’s list. There’s no telling when these sales will end though, so definitely check them out as soon as you can.

CityMaps2Go Pro Offline Maps

Normally $9.99.

CityMaps2Go is the ultimate offline map for travelers who want to be prepared wherever they go. Join the 20 million travelers worldwide who trust CityMaps2Go! What others say about CityMaps2Go:

“One of the best travel apps for 2016”, Forbes.com

“Essential app for travelers”, Time Magazine

“One of the best offline maps apps”, WSJ

“Maps without racking up roaming costs”, Macworld And here’s why millions of travelers love CityMaps2Go:

▶ IN-DEPTH CONTENT: Unlike other offline map apps CityMaps2Go features photos as well as tips and comprehensive in-depth info for millions of places. ▶ WORLDWIDE COVERAGE: CityMaps2Go covers the whole world. More than 150 countries, 60000 destinations, and 50 million places!! ▶ WORKS OFFLINE: CityMaps2Go works online and offline. Saving you from data roaming charges in foreign cities or connectivity problems in national parks. ▶ PLAN TRIPS: Remember and save all the places you would like to visit. Create lists and have your travel ideas ready when you need them. ▶ DETAILED MAPS: Explore your saves on a detailed worldwide map. Navigate streets, foot paths, and bikeways wherever you are. ▶ SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Share your travel plans with your friends. Planning your trips with others made easy with CityMaps2Go. ▶ SEARCH AND DISCOVER: Search a specific place by name or browse by categories like restaurants, architecture, hotels, shops, bars, etc. ▶ SYNC BETWEEN ALL YOUR DEVICES: Create an user account and login from any of your devices.

__________________________________________________ A note on battery life:

We’ve spent years developing and improving the location technology that powers CityMaps2Go, making it extremely power efficient. But, as with all apps of this type, please note that continued use of GPS running in the background can significantly decrease battery life.

Download CityMaps2Go Pro Offline Maps

Fontz App

Normally $3.99.

– Many many text fonts to choose from

– Choose a color from the spetrum of colors we offer

– Beautiful design

– Take a photo

– Choose a photo from library

– Share your personalised pictures for the world to see

Download Fontz App

PartyWith – Events & Meetup

Normally $0.99.

PartyWith is a meetup and event discovery app that connects people who want to party. So if you love nightlife and to meet new people, this is the app for you! Hundreds of thousands of people are already using PartyWith in over 150 countries worldwide. Whether it’s to grab a drink, meet new friends at festivals, or find events nearby, you can be sure to find like-minded friends through the app. However, if you’re looking to date, this is not the app for that. PartyWith was formerly Party with a Local. The brand was changed to better cater to the range of use cases for the app. People from all over the world want to party with you – you just haven’t met them yet. So what are you waiting for? Download the free app and join the world’s largest party & nightlife community! PartyWith is available worldwide. Our most active communities are: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles, New York City, São Paulo, San Francisco, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro

__ Using PartyWith you can…

– Find the events nearby and friends to go with

– Find people nearby with a similar party profile

– Let people know what you’re up for (grab a beer, go clubbing, etc.)

– Meet up

– Party!

Download PartyWith – Events & Meetup

US State Flags

Normally $1.99.

How well do you know US State Flags? The challenge is on. How many flags can you identify in 60 seconds? You’re presented with the name of a state and 15 possible flags. Select the correct flag to score a point. The more you identify correct the higher your score. This game is for all ages. Whether you’re young or old you’ll enjoy learning to identify US flags in the blink of an eye. All 50 state flags plus the flag for the District of Columbia are included in this game. Good luck and have fun.

Download US State Flags

PhotoWidget+

Normally $0.99.

Photo widget for iOS 8 and later. Let’s put your favorite photo into the widget .

The Animated GIF supported :) Here are the major features of this app for following. 1. Add Photo on widget

Three types of photo selection method and two kinds of size can be specified. * Three display methods

(a) Fixed at the top left of the list.

(b) From the top left of the list, in order.

(c) Randomly from the list. 2. Importing photos into the app

On the photo list screen, sort by long tap, select and save to email or Camera roll.

It can save to the camera roll because the app has feature of 4. 3. Photo viewer in the app

As with the iOS 11 feature, GIF animation works.

You can transfer to external apps. 4. Photo shooting in the app

Saved photos are saved only in this app.

* New photos will be added to the top left of the list. By using the settings of 4 and 1-(a), you can immediately display taken photo to the widget. *If the GIF is not animation in preview, it is not a animated GIF.

Please check how to save the image into photos.

Save the animated GIF that is displayed in Safari with long-tap.

Download PhotoWidget+

MyTracks

Normally $4.99.

Now record GPS tracks, monitor your performance, share your outdoor activities with friends!

Do you want to track your outdoor activities?

Do you need to navigate to waypoints?

Do you want to store your favorites destinations? MyTracks is a professional app for getting GPS data when you are going out (eg. Walking, jogging, driving, bicycling and etc). It’s such a technical solution application based on its high precision instruments. MyTracks takes the data from the GPS sensor and uses it to determine all of the different statistics to track, including geographic data and velocity calculations. No login or account required, just turn it on and go! Adaptive:

▪ Great for hiking, skiing, snowboarding, running, sailing, walking, flying, navigating, biking, geocaching and more!

▪ Great for photographers who need to track location data for their pictures!

▪ Great for hunters and fishermen who need to store specific locations! Over 1 million users, top rated around the world.

▪ Great for military navigational applications! Features:

⊹ Ultra high precision instruments.

⊹ Accurate max/avg. Speed calculations.

⊹ Total/Moving time automatic counting.

⊹ Best map selection which include road, terrain, satellite, and marine map types.

⊹ Import/Export CSV, GPX, KML, KMZ format.

⊹ Barometer/Pedometer.

⊹ Airplane Flight tracking.

⊹ Sunrise/Sunset calculation.

⊹ Long term recording till battery run out.

⊹ Fully editable waypoints on the fly to your current track.

⊹ Gradient track by speed or altitude.

Download MyTracks

Splode Lab Ex

Normally $1.99.

Create dynamic visual effects with Splode Lab. Tons of control, tons of options, tons of fun. Draw with fire, tap explosions, or create mind blowing visual displays. Put your headphones on and make some Splode! Splode Lab Ex is a realtime visual effects (VFX) creation tool giving you the power to create mind warping videos you can share with your friends. Great for casting to a TV during dj parties or just exploring your creative side. Fx you create in the editor can be shared as a video on social media or used in your own creations. There is even a simple title graphics editor so you can add text over your explosion or fireworks vfx. Export video loops and drop them into your favourite VJ software. Splode Lab Ex has lots of powerful editor features and many options, follow us on social media for tutorial videos and inspirational examples to help you get the most out of the experience.

Download Splode Lab Ex

Drop Flop!

Normally $1.99.

Test your finger reflex skills in this screen tapping, ball dropping good time! Game play is easy to learn, hard to put down

– Tap the screen to drop a ball

– Time your taps to catch each ball

– No time limit Fast and smooth, perfect for all sorts of occasions, you can drop a flop at school, on the toilet, in your bed, at work, there’s no limit to where you can Drop Flop!

Download Drop Flop!

Measuring Tape AR

Normally $3.99.

Measuring Tape AR is an innovative utility app that uses augmented reality (AR) to redefine the way of measuring things. Measuring Tape AR is the fastest, smartest way to measure physical object’s dimensions or any distances! Features:

– Just two taps are required to capture any point-to-point measurement

– Displays in metric or imperial units

– Save & store your measurements in the app The app is a perfect solution for interior designers, architects, contractors, real estate agents and anyone that needs quick measurements. IMPORTANT NOTICE

Measuring Tape AR uses the new iOS11 ARKit framework, therefore will work only on ARKit compatible devices.

Download Measuring Tape AR