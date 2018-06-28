We detailed 8 paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free on Wednesday, and there were some great options on that list. In fact, a few of them are still free downloads if you missed them yesterday. If you’ve still got room in your phone though, we’ve whipped up another roundup of iOS apps for Thursday. Check them all out below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long these apps will remain free. The sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Scandy Pro

Normally $1.99.

Scandy Pro for iOS allows users to capture full color 3D scans. Users can choose to purchase the scans and share the .ply files. All rendering is done on-device and there is no need to register or store files in the cloud. You no longer need to carry a peripheral scanner with your mobile device. Users can choose to purchase the scans and share the .ply files. Notes.

1. Scandy Pro requires an iPhone X to create scans since it depends on the TrueDepth front-facing sensor. 2. Users may purchase a subscription for unlimited file downloads or pay $0.99 to download each 3D model to their iPhone. 3. If deleted, a 3D model is not recoverable. Scandy Pro does not backup or store any data in the cloud. 4. Scandy Pro is GPU intensive! You may notice a slowdown after your 5th or 6th scan in succession. Your iPhone is smart enough to slow its processing down during repetitive intensive operations. Taking time between scans will offer better performance. 5. All 3D scan data, processing, and storage take place solely on-device in Scandy Pro. Scan as you please, privately.

Download Scandy Pro

Universal Image Search Pro

Normally $0.99.

# Featured on Yahoo, AppShopper, 148Appps.com and many Top websites & Blogs !

# Best App to search image online .

# Rated 4+ star (Avg) by users .

# A powerful App to get Image from popular image sharing website and search engine in single App.

# Top best results from every Image sharing website at one place with just single click . ——————————————————————————————-

Our Some Reviews – @This app is amazing,you can search a thing and find what you really want which one you want,

byFile vendergeli -Mar 24, 2016 @I like the way it is designed, very well done. Thanks.

byXiache – Mar 20, 2016 @Super App!!! Super Like!!! Excellent

bymarygrace128 – Jan 28, 2016 @Perfecta para buscar imágenes en varios buscadores

bypeterbox – Feb 16, 2016 @Excellent Image Search

excellent image search that use different search engines

byاليتيم – May 9, 2016

Download Universal Image Search Pro

Remote Drive for Mac

Normally $3.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home. AT A GLANCE

– Stream any video directly from your Mac;

– View photos or documents stored on your Mac;

– Transfer files between your Mac and your iOS device;

– Store anything on your iOS device and take it with you on the go;

– Mount your iOS device as drive on your Mac or Windows machine using WebDAV;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device. Do you enjoy using Remote Control? Please help us by rating the app, so we can continue to offer more features and implement your feedback into the app to make it even better.

Download Remote Drive for Mac

Word Seek HD

Normally $1.99.

*** Come join the Word Seek HD crowd! This is the game for you if you love social word games or puzzles! *** Sharpen your mind, expand your vocabulary, and challenge yourself to solve a puzzle with this innovative, interactive, and addictive play off a classic word search game. You’ll have tons of fun as you find as many words as possible by yourself or live online against your friends in this board game!

___________________________________________ Not ready to buy? Download the FREE version – Word Seek HD Free

___________________________________________ If you see any crashes with the newest updated game, PLEASE tell us about the crash at contact@idealix.com to help us fix our issues! We hate crashes. *** Reached #1 Word Game in the Belarus, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Macao, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand ***

*** Reached #2 Word Game in the US *** Rated 5 stars –

“OMG……..I can’t put it down….this game is not only edifying but addictive. I guess having an addiction to building upon my vernacular is not such a bad thing. Great game…!!!!!”

– Ron Lewis Rated 5 stars –

“Fabulous! Love love love this game! You can play for hours and also learn new words. Have to keep coming back to see if I can get more words and better my personal score. Don’t miss it!”

– Si gal You’ve always loved word find puzzles, think you’re pretty good at them, too. Sure, it’s kind of a lonely game but you don’t mind so much. You have the words and the board to keep you company. But wait, it doesn’t have to be like that! Playing word finding games isn’t a solitary pursuit anymore, now that there’s Word Seek HD. This app offers the very best in high quality game boards and stunning HD graphics, as well as interaction with others who love word finds as much as you do. If you enjoy playing Scrabble, Text Twist, Scramble With Friends, or Words With Friends, then we’re sure you’ll love Word Seek HD. Avid users have already played more than 50,000 hours worth of Word Seek HD and hundreds of games are being played every single minute! Don’t think that the games are too easy, just because they’re in an iPhone or iPad app! Select a 4×4 or 5×5 grid to play and find out for yourself how fun and challenging these word finds can be. Missed some words? Don’t worry, the app will show you a list of all the possible words at the end of the game, to help you out for your next try. One of the things you’ll notice, right off the bat, is the amazing HD quality graphics in Word Seek HD. Combined with the easy-to-use interface, this app is an absolute pleasure to use. Feel like mixing things up? Great! Try your hand at some of the other challenges available in Word Seek HD. Play online live against others just like you, and see if you can score more points than them! Once you’re done a game, it’s okay to brag about how well you did. Go ahead and share your scores with Facebook and Twitter fans, maybe even challenge them a match. Competing with others is easy, using the Apple’s Game Center. Look for the top scores on the leaderboards then try to beat them. Check out some of the incredible features waiting for you in Word Seek HD:

* Easy, attractive interface

* Amazing HD quality graphics

* Full, ad-free version

* Just drag or tap to find your words

* Share your scores with friends on Facebook and Twitter

* Compete with others using the Apple Game Center leaderboards No matter how you look at it, Word Seek HD is just lots of addictive fun. There’s no downside to this app, whether you’re a veteran word puzzler or a beginner. You’ll expand your vocabulary and join the world of avid word find fans.

Download Word Seek HD

Pro Mirror Cast for ROKU TV

Normally $2.99.

It is easier now than ever before to mirror from your iOS devices to ROKU TV with our app. Stream from your iOS devices to ROKU Please follow these steps: * Log in with your information * Create a broadcast to your Roku TV * Go to your upcoming and stream * Open youtube app on your Roku TV * Look up your livestream Enjoy!!

Download Pro Mirror Cast for ROKU TV

Photo Eraser for iPhone

Normally $1.99.

Photo Eraser magically remove unwanted objects from photos for iPhone and instantly fix your photos. Powered by the latest revolutionary photo InPaint algorithm, Photo Eraser performs the best among all other iPhone erasers that ruin your photos, including popular professional photo processing softwares. A variety of experiments shows the intelligent Photo Eraser will give you better and more natural, amazing results than any similar tools. Photo Eraser quickly remove unwanted objects from photos for iPhone, including logo, text, data stamp, watermark, acnes, people… without any specialist knowledge and instantly fix the photos automatically as if they were never there. InPaint, improve and repair your photos. It targets to be a simple yet effective photo healing app for all iPhone users. Get the magical photos done in seconds-to-minutes instead of minutes-to-hours. People all over the world use Photo Eraser for iPhone every day to beautify their photos. Free download Eraser for iPhone today to be more creativity! Easy to get use & started. You only need mark unwanted area by red color, Photo Eraser for iPhone will make your photo much better in a minute. Photo Eraser for iPhone features highlights:

√ Remove watermarks, date stamps and much more unwanted objects from photos for iPhone.

√ Delete unwanted people from photo for iPhone.

√ Erase text, signatures and other undated objects from photos for iPhone.

√ Make skin imperfections vanish for iPhone.

√ Completely non-technical.

√ Support all iPhone device: iPhone 6s+, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6+, iPhone6, iPhone 5s, iPhone5c, iPhones 5, iPhones 4s, iPhone4, iPhone 3gs… • Reviews by our users:

– Works pretty well! by rfgf1

It does a fairly thorough job of removing things from the backgrounds of pictures, or objects that are not in the main focus of the original. Using the lasso and only straight lines and drawing a box around the object to be removed, is where I have seen my best results.

– Amazing by Twon from VA

Works great! I’m using a iPhone 6, IOS 8

Download Photo Eraser for iPhone

Ananda – Focus & Concentration

Normally $1.99.

Ananda helps you concentrate, focus and work with progressive binaural tones and high quality peaceful sounds. -Enhance your brainwaves

Choose from one of Ananda’s numerous binaural programs to focus,concentrate or brainstorm. Each program comes with binaural beats designed to help you reach a specific mood or state of mind. -Discover a new ambiance every time

Each session provides a subtly fresh, new ambiance. A unique combination of nature sounds, chants, mantras and peaceful bells is generated on top of binaural tones every time you start Ananda. Main Features – 4 Binaural programs

– Conscious Thinking

– Focus & Concentration

– Increased Attention

– Learn & Memorize – Short description and benefits of every binaural program

– High quality nature and peaceful sounds

– Choose the sounds you prefer

– Sounds are mixed together in a new way for every session

– Simple and minimalist design

– Information on brainwaves and binaural tones included in the app Download now and let us know how Ananda Focus & Attention helps you in your daily activities.

Download Ananda – Focus & Concentration