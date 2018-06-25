Lamborghini is skeptical that the Roadster and other EVs can deliver true supercar performance

Tesla has a habit of releasing cars with mind-blowing specs, but the next-gen Roadster Tesla unveiled this past November raised the bar to new heights. Though not scheduled to arrive until 2020, Tesla’s upcoming Roadster can go from 0-60 MPH in 1.9 seconds flat and from 0-100 MPH in just 4.2 seconds. As a point of reference, the car’s 0-60 time is faster than what one sees on traditional supercars like the Bugatti Veyron.

With good reason, Elon Musk at the time boasted that the next-gen Roadster “will be the fastest production car ever made.”

Interestingly enough, some supercar manufacturers remain skeptical that traditional battery packs can deliver the performance that true supercar enthusiasts demand.

Case in point, Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani recently said the following (via Electrek) during an appearance at the Automotive News Europe Congress.

Our target is to deliver a super sports car, and these specifications don’t exist with a battery package in terms of energy and power.

Hardly a surprise, Reggiani has previously said that the weight of battery packs preclude EVs from being able to deliver true supercar performance. It’s an interesting position, especially given that Tesla’s forthcoming Roadster will reportedly sport a top speed in excess of 250 MPH. Further, Reggiani has also stated that a true supercar should be able to do a few laps around a race track without having to “stop and recharge after every lap.”

All that said, it’s not as if Lamborghini is just sitting on the sidelines and sticking to its tried and true game plan. Far from it, Lamborghini over the past few months has been busy working with MIT to develop next-gen technology to power a futuristic supercar.

Originally unveiled late last year, the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio is a concept car that aims to push the limits of what current EVs are capable of via advancements in materials, energy storage, propulsion systems and more. Notably, the concept does not have a battery pack but instead boasts a body that would operate as a super-capacitor capable of releasing and storing energy. Did we mention that it’s just a concept?

Still, the press photos Lamborghini released a few months back are truly stunning.