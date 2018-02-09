Huawei’s iPhone X clone has three rear cameras and a smaller notch

Huawei’s next phone will be a true iPhone X rival, complete with a 3D facial recognition system, AI features, and a triple-lens rear camera — no, that’s not a typo. Dubbed the Huawei P20, the new phone should be unveiled at some point in March, according to some reports, so don’t expect to see it at MWC 2018 later this month.

While you wait, you can check out the following video, which shows the purported design of the handset.

In a collaboration between long-time leaker @OnLeaks and Tiger Mobiles, the short clip below gives us a 360-degree look at the Huawei P20.

The phone is expected to have an all-screen design like the iPhone X, although the notch will be much narrower. The phone should pack a 6-inch display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It’s unclear why, but the Huawei P20 will have three lenses on the back rather than the two-lens cameras seen on the iPhone X and other Android flagships.

There’s no fingerprint sensor in these images, but don’t rule it out completely. According to the leakers, Huawei is currently testing two prototypes, including one that has no home button, and one with a home button below the screen — that’s right, below the display, not under it.

The Huawei P20 should arrive in various configurations, including regular, Lite, and Plus models, but the leak doesn’t mention any release date details or pricing for Huawei’s upcoming phones. That said, it’s probably safe to say that US carriers will not stock Huawei hardware anytime soon.