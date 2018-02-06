‘Game of Thrones’ show creators are writing and producing a new series of ‘Star Wars’ films

Disney announced on Tuesday that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators of the HBO worldwide smash hit Game of Thrones, have been chosen to write and produce a new series of Star Wars films. These movies will be separate from the long-running Skywalker saga as well as the recently announced trilogy of films from Rian Johnson.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a post on StarWars.com. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Benioff and Weiss are best known for collaborating on Game of Thrones, which is currently in production on its eighth and final season for HBO. The two are also creating a new series for the cable network called Confederate, which is set in an alternate history where the Civil War ended in a stalemate and the South seceded.

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

Unsurprisingly, there is no further information about the film series at this time, such as a release date, subject matter or how many films the series will consist of. In the meantime, Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives on May 25th.